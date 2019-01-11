Wigan Athletic v Aston Villa

Kortney Hause joined Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season from Wolves on Monday

Anthony Pilkington could make his debut for Wigan Athletic when the Championship strugglers face Aston Villa on Saturday.

The forward joined the Latics on an 18-month deal from Premier League side Cardiff City on Thursday.

Aston Villa could hand a debut to defender Kortney Hause after he joined on loan from local rivals Wolves.

Meanwhile, Villa continue to be without Jack Grealish and Axel Tuanzebe as they both recover from injury.

Match facts