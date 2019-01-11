Championship
Wigan15:00Aston Villa
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Aston Villa

Kortney Hause joined Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season from Wolves on Monday
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Anthony Pilkington could make his debut for Wigan Athletic when the Championship strugglers face Aston Villa on Saturday.

The forward joined the Latics on an 18-month deal from Premier League side Cardiff City on Thursday.

Aston Villa could hand a debut to defender Kortney Hause after he joined on loan from local rivals Wolves.

Meanwhile, Villa continue to be without Jack Grealish and Axel Tuanzebe as they both recover from injury.

Match facts

  • Wigan have lost each of their last three league meetings against Aston Villa, as many defeats as in their previous nine such encounters (P9 W2 D4 L3).
  • After losing on their first ever league visit to the DW Stadium back in April 2006, Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last eight such games on the road against Wigan (P8 W5 D3 L0).
  • Wigan have lost their last three home league games without scoring a single goal. They have not suffered four consecutive home defeats without scoring since December 2016.
  • Aston Villa last went six away league games without defeat back in February 2009, when they won seven straight Premier League matches under manager Martin O'Neill.
  • Only Reading (10) are currently enduring a longer winless run in the Championship than Wigan (7).
  • Aston Villa (23) have lost more points from leading positions in the Championship this season than any other side.

Saturday 12th January 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds26156544281651
2Norwich26147548341449
3Sheff Utd26145745281747
4West Brom26137654342046
5Middlesbrough261110528181043
6Derby2612773832643
7Nottm Forest26912539291039
8Birmingham26912538281039
9QPR2611693334-139
10Aston Villa2691164940938
11Bristol City2610883228438
12Swansea26106103531436
13Hull26106103633336
14Stoke2681173031-135
15Blackburn2681083341-834
16Sheff Wed2688103242-1032
17Preston2678113843-529
18Brentford26610103636028
19Millwall2677123341-828
20Wigan2675142540-1526
21Rotherham26510112541-1625
22Bolton2657141738-2122
23Reading2648142841-1320
24Ipswich2629152146-2515
View full Championship table

Top Stories

