Wigan Athletic v Aston Villa
Anthony Pilkington could make his debut for Wigan Athletic when the Championship strugglers face Aston Villa on Saturday.
The forward joined the Latics on an 18-month deal from Premier League side Cardiff City on Thursday.
Aston Villa could hand a debut to defender Kortney Hause after he joined on loan from local rivals Wolves.
Meanwhile, Villa continue to be without Jack Grealish and Axel Tuanzebe as they both recover from injury.
Match facts
- Wigan have lost each of their last three league meetings against Aston Villa, as many defeats as in their previous nine such encounters (P9 W2 D4 L3).
- After losing on their first ever league visit to the DW Stadium back in April 2006, Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last eight such games on the road against Wigan (P8 W5 D3 L0).
- Wigan have lost their last three home league games without scoring a single goal. They have not suffered four consecutive home defeats without scoring since December 2016.
- Aston Villa last went six away league games without defeat back in February 2009, when they won seven straight Premier League matches under manager Martin O'Neill.
- Only Reading (10) are currently enduring a longer winless run in the Championship than Wigan (7).
- Aston Villa (23) have lost more points from leading positions in the Championship this season than any other side.