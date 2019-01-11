Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday

Hull City forward Fraizer Campbell has scored eight goals in 23 games this season

Hull City could recall striker Fraizer Campbell after he missed the last three matches with a hamstring injury.

The Tigers, who are looking for a sixth straight league win, have no new injury or suspension concerns.

Sheffield Wednesday are confident midfielder Barry Bannan will be fit, but Sam Hutchinson (groin) is a doubt.

Tottenham loanee Josh Onomah (hamstring) is set to be out for another month because of the injury that has kept him out since Boxing Day.

Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence will again be in charge of the Owls, with new manager Steve Bruce not taking up the reins until 1 February.

Match facts