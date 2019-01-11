Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday
Hull City could recall striker Fraizer Campbell after he missed the last three matches with a hamstring injury.
The Tigers, who are looking for a sixth straight league win, have no new injury or suspension concerns.
Sheffield Wednesday are confident midfielder Barry Bannan will be fit, but Sam Hutchinson (groin) is a doubt.
Tottenham loanee Josh Onomah (hamstring) is set to be out for another month because of the injury that has kept him out since Boxing Day.
Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence will again be in charge of the Owls, with new manager Steve Bruce not taking up the reins until 1 February.
Match facts
- Hull City have won only won one of their past seven matches against Sheffield Wednesday in all competitions (D4 L2), a 1-0 win in the 2015-16 Championship play-off final.
- Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in three away Championship visits to Hull (W2 D1) since losing three in a row between 2005 and 2007.
- Hull are looking to win six straight league games in the second tier or above for the first time since April 1910 under manager Ambrose Langley.
- Sheffield Wednesday have not lost an away Yorkshire derby in the league since February 2017 (0-1 v Leeds United), winning three and drawing four of their last seven such trips.
- Fraizer Campbell has scored two goals in three games against Sheffield Wednesday for Hull City, including netting the opener in the reverse fixture earlier this season.
- Sheffield Wednesday will have a new manager at the helm for the fifth straight visit to the KCOM Stadium, after Brian Laws, Dave Jones, Carlos Carvalhal, Jos Luhukay and now Steve Agnew/Stephen Clemence.