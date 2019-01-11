Championship
Hull15:00Sheff Wed
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday

Fraizer Campbell
Hull City forward Fraizer Campbell has scored eight goals in 23 games this season
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Hull City could recall striker Fraizer Campbell after he missed the last three matches with a hamstring injury.

The Tigers, who are looking for a sixth straight league win, have no new injury or suspension concerns.

Sheffield Wednesday are confident midfielder Barry Bannan will be fit, but Sam Hutchinson (groin) is a doubt.

Tottenham loanee Josh Onomah (hamstring) is set to be out for another month because of the injury that has kept him out since Boxing Day.

Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence will again be in charge of the Owls, with new manager Steve Bruce not taking up the reins until 1 February.

Match facts

  • Hull City have won only won one of their past seven matches against Sheffield Wednesday in all competitions (D4 L2), a 1-0 win in the 2015-16 Championship play-off final.
  • Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in three away Championship visits to Hull (W2 D1) since losing three in a row between 2005 and 2007.
  • Hull are looking to win six straight league games in the second tier or above for the first time since April 1910 under manager Ambrose Langley.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have not lost an away Yorkshire derby in the league since February 2017 (0-1 v Leeds United), winning three and drawing four of their last seven such trips.
  • Fraizer Campbell has scored two goals in three games against Sheffield Wednesday for Hull City, including netting the opener in the reverse fixture earlier this season.
  • Sheffield Wednesday will have a new manager at the helm for the fifth straight visit to the KCOM Stadium, after Brian Laws, Dave Jones, Carlos Carvalhal, Jos Luhukay and now Steve Agnew/Stephen Clemence.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds26156544281651
2Norwich26147548341449
3Sheff Utd26145745281747
4West Brom26137654342046
5Middlesbrough261110528181043
6Derby2612773832643
7Nottm Forest26912539291039
8Birmingham26912538281039
9QPR2611693334-139
10Aston Villa2691164940938
11Bristol City2610883228438
12Swansea26106103531436
13Hull26106103633336
14Stoke2681173031-135
15Blackburn2681083341-834
16Sheff Wed2688103242-1032
17Preston2678113843-529
18Brentford26610103636028
19Millwall2677123341-828
20Wigan2675142540-1526
21Rotherham26510112541-1625
22Bolton2657141738-2122
23Reading2648142841-1320
24Ipswich2629152146-2515
View full Championship table

