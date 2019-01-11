Reading v Nottingham Forest

Ovie Ejaria scored twice in 28 matches on loan at Rangers earlier this season

Reading will include new signings Lewis Baker and Ovie Ejaria after the midfielders joined on loan from Chelsea and Liverpool respectively.

Defender Tyler Blackett and midfielder Leandro Bacuna both return from bans.

Managerless Nottingham Forest will be led by caretaker Simon Ireland after Aitor Karanka left the club on Friday.

Veteran defender Michael Dawson, who is out with a hamstring injury, will assist Ireland, while goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon will return to the side.

Reading manager Jose Gomes told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"I expect the same energy and the same dynamic from my team as what they showed against Manchester United in the FA Cup last weekend.

"I expect goals because it means nothing if you keep the ball, create chances, if you don't score. It's nice to watch, you can see a beautiful game, but if you don't score, in the end, you get nothing.

"We need to play with the same energy and happiness but we must pick up the result to transform our situation."

Match facts