Reading v Nottingham Forest
- From the section Championship
Reading will include new signings Lewis Baker and Ovie Ejaria after the midfielders joined on loan from Chelsea and Liverpool respectively.
Defender Tyler Blackett and midfielder Leandro Bacuna both return from bans.
Managerless Nottingham Forest will be led by caretaker Simon Ireland after Aitor Karanka left the club on Friday.
Veteran defender Michael Dawson, who is out with a hamstring injury, will assist Ireland, while goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon will return to the side.
Reading manager Jose Gomes told BBC Radio Berkshire:
"I expect the same energy and the same dynamic from my team as what they showed against Manchester United in the FA Cup last weekend.
"I expect goals because it means nothing if you keep the ball, create chances, if you don't score. It's nice to watch, you can see a beautiful game, but if you don't score, in the end, you get nothing.
"We need to play with the same energy and happiness but we must pick up the result to transform our situation."
Match facts
- Reading have won their last three home league matches against Nottingham Forest.
- Nottingham Forest are looking to achieve their first league double over Reading since the 2014-15 campaign.
- Reading have lost eight league matches at the Madejski Stadium this season, more home defeats than any other side in the division.
- Reading's John Swift, who has had the most shots in the Championship this season without scoring (41), netted two goals in this exact fixture last season, firing the Royals to a 3-1 victory over Forest.
- Nottingham Forest's Ben Osborn has scored three goals in nine league games against Reading, more than versus any other opponent.