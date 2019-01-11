Championship
Reading15:00Nottm Forest
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Nottingham Forest

Ovie Ejaria
Ovie Ejaria scored twice in 28 matches on loan at Rangers earlier this season
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Reading will include new signings Lewis Baker and Ovie Ejaria after the midfielders joined on loan from Chelsea and Liverpool respectively.

Defender Tyler Blackett and midfielder Leandro Bacuna both return from bans.

Managerless Nottingham Forest will be led by caretaker Simon Ireland after Aitor Karanka left the club on Friday.

Veteran defender Michael Dawson, who is out with a hamstring injury, will assist Ireland, while goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon will return to the side.

Reading manager Jose Gomes told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"I expect the same energy and the same dynamic from my team as what they showed against Manchester United in the FA Cup last weekend.

"I expect goals because it means nothing if you keep the ball, create chances, if you don't score. It's nice to watch, you can see a beautiful game, but if you don't score, in the end, you get nothing.

"We need to play with the same energy and happiness but we must pick up the result to transform our situation."

Match facts

  • Reading have won their last three home league matches against Nottingham Forest.
  • Nottingham Forest are looking to achieve their first league double over Reading since the 2014-15 campaign.
  • Reading have lost eight league matches at the Madejski Stadium this season, more home defeats than any other side in the division.
  • Reading's John Swift, who has had the most shots in the Championship this season without scoring (41), netted two goals in this exact fixture last season, firing the Royals to a 3-1 victory over Forest.
  • Nottingham Forest's Ben Osborn has scored three goals in nine league games against Reading, more than versus any other opponent.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds26156544281651
2Norwich26147548341449
3Sheff Utd26145745281747
4West Brom26137654342046
5Middlesbrough261110528181043
6Derby2612773832643
7Nottm Forest26912539291039
8Birmingham26912538281039
9QPR2611693334-139
10Aston Villa2691164940938
11Bristol City2610883228438
12Swansea26106103531436
13Hull26106103633336
14Stoke2681173031-135
15Blackburn2681083341-834
16Sheff Wed2688103242-1032
17Preston2678113843-529
18Brentford26610103636028
19Millwall2677123341-828
20Wigan2675142540-1526
21Rotherham26510112541-1625
22Bolton2657141738-2122
23Reading2648142841-1320
24Ipswich2629152146-2515
