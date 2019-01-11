Sheffield United v Queens Park Rangers
Sheffield United could give striker Gary Madine his debut, while fellow loan signing Kieran Dowell is in line to make his league bow for the Blades.
Chris Wilder is likely to recall Billy Sharp and John Egan, who were rested for their FA Cup loss to Barnet.
QPR are without Massimo Luongo - who is on duty with Australia - while Angel Rangel and Tomer Hemed remain out.
Steve McClaren could stick with some of the squad players who impressed in their FA Cup victory against Leeds.
Match facts
- Sheffield United are looking to win three straight league games over QPR for the first time since April 2005.
- After emerging victorious at Bramall Lane just twice in their first 18 league visits, Queens Park Rangers have won on two of their last six such trips (D1 L3).
- Sheffield United have not won three successive Championship matches at home since March 2018, a run which included a 2-1 victory over QPR.
- QPR have won 16 points in 13 away games this season - one more than they registered in the whole of 2017-18 (15 in 23).
- QPR striker Nahki Wells scored a brace in his only other league appearance against Sheffield United, netting both goals in a 2-0 victory for Bradford back in August 2013.
- No player has scored more headed goals in the Championship this season than Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp (five - alongside Tammy Abraham).