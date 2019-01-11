Championship
Sheff Utd15:00QPR
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Queens Park Rangers

Gary Madine in action for Cardiff
Gary Madine played for Sheffield Wednesday between 2011 and 2015
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Sheffield United could give striker Gary Madine his debut, while fellow loan signing Kieran Dowell is in line to make his league bow for the Blades.

Chris Wilder is likely to recall Billy Sharp and John Egan, who were rested for their FA Cup loss to Barnet.

QPR are without Massimo Luongo - who is on duty with Australia - while Angel Rangel and Tomer Hemed remain out.

Steve McClaren could stick with some of the squad players who impressed in their FA Cup victory against Leeds.

Match facts

  • Sheffield United are looking to win three straight league games over QPR for the first time since April 2005.
  • After emerging victorious at Bramall Lane just twice in their first 18 league visits, Queens Park Rangers have won on two of their last six such trips (D1 L3).
  • Sheffield United have not won three successive Championship matches at home since March 2018, a run which included a 2-1 victory over QPR.
  • QPR have won 16 points in 13 away games this season - one more than they registered in the whole of 2017-18 (15 in 23).
  • QPR striker Nahki Wells scored a brace in his only other league appearance against Sheffield United, netting both goals in a 2-0 victory for Bradford back in August 2013.
  • No player has scored more headed goals in the Championship this season than Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp (five - alongside Tammy Abraham).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th January 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds26156544281651
2Norwich26147548341449
3Sheff Utd26145745281747
4West Brom26137654342046
5Middlesbrough261110528181043
6Derby2612773832643
7Nottm Forest26912539291039
8Birmingham26912538281039
9QPR2611693334-139
10Aston Villa2691164940938
11Bristol City2610883228438
12Swansea26106103531436
13Hull26106103633336
14Stoke2681173031-135
15Blackburn2681083341-834
16Sheff Wed2688103242-1032
17Preston2678113843-529
18Brentford26610103636028
19Millwall2677123341-828
20Wigan2675142540-1526
21Rotherham26510112541-1625
22Bolton2657141738-2122
23Reading2648142841-1320
24Ipswich2629152146-2515
View full Championship table

