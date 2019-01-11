Millwall v Blackburn Rovers

Neil Harris' Millwall have won their past four games in a row in all competitions

Millwall will be without goalkeeper Ben Amos when they welcome Blackburn Rovers to the Den for their Championship fixture on Saturday.

Amos, who is on loan from Bolton, has chipped a bone in his finger and will be out for about six weeks.

Blackburn may have defender Ryan Nyambe back for the trip to London after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, forward Joe Nuttall could be involved after missing their 2-1 win against West Brom because of illness.

