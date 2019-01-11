Millwall v Blackburn Rovers
Millwall will be without goalkeeper Ben Amos when they welcome Blackburn Rovers to the Den for their Championship fixture on Saturday.
Amos, who is on loan from Bolton, has chipped a bone in his finger and will be out for about six weeks.
Blackburn may have defender Ryan Nyambe back for the trip to London after recovering from a hamstring injury.
Meanwhile, forward Joe Nuttall could be involved after missing their 2-1 win against West Brom because of illness.
Match facts
- Millwall have only beaten Blackburn once in their seven league meetings since the turn of the Century (D3 L3), a 2-0 victory at Ewood Park back in November 2012.
- Blackburn have scored in each of their last eight league visits to Millwall, tasting defeat just the once in this run back in May 1991 (P8 W4 D3 L1).
- Millwall last won three straight home league games without conceding a single goal back in April last season, beating both Reading and Nottingham Forest 1-0 in their last two matches at the Den.
- Blackburn Rovers have lost five of their last seven Championship matches on the road (D2), as many losses as in their previous 18 such matches.
- Lee Gregory (10 - 7 goals, 3 assists), has now reached double figures for goal involvements in each of his three previous seasons for Millwall in the Championship, also doing so in 2014-15 (11) and 2017-18 (14).
- Charlie Mulgrew has scored 18 league goals from either penalties (nine) or direct free-kicks (nine) since his debut for Blackburn Rovers back in September 2016, more than any other player within England's top four tiers in that time.