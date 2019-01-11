Championship
Millwall17:30Blackburn
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Blackburn Rovers

Neil Harris' Millwall have won their past four games in a row in all competitions
Neil Harris' Millwall have won their past four games in a row in all competitions
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Millwall will be without goalkeeper Ben Amos when they welcome Blackburn Rovers to the Den for their Championship fixture on Saturday.

Amos, who is on loan from Bolton, has chipped a bone in his finger and will be out for about six weeks.

Blackburn may have defender Ryan Nyambe back for the trip to London after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, forward Joe Nuttall could be involved after missing their 2-1 win against West Brom because of illness.

Match facts

  • Millwall have only beaten Blackburn once in their seven league meetings since the turn of the Century (D3 L3), a 2-0 victory at Ewood Park back in November 2012.
  • Blackburn have scored in each of their last eight league visits to Millwall, tasting defeat just the once in this run back in May 1991 (P8 W4 D3 L1).
  • Millwall last won three straight home league games without conceding a single goal back in April last season, beating both Reading and Nottingham Forest 1-0 in their last two matches at the Den.
  • Blackburn Rovers have lost five of their last seven Championship matches on the road (D2), as many losses as in their previous 18 such matches.
  • Lee Gregory (10 - 7 goals, 3 assists), has now reached double figures for goal involvements in each of his three previous seasons for Millwall in the Championship, also doing so in 2014-15 (11) and 2017-18 (14).
  • Charlie Mulgrew has scored 18 league goals from either penalties (nine) or direct free-kicks (nine) since his debut for Blackburn Rovers back in September 2016, more than any other player within England's top four tiers in that time.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th January 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds26156544281651
2Norwich26147548341449
3Sheff Utd26145745281747
4West Brom26137654342046
5Middlesbrough261110528181043
6Derby2612773832643
7Nottm Forest26912539291039
8Birmingham26912538281039
9QPR2611693334-139
10Aston Villa2691164940938
11Bristol City2610883228438
12Swansea26106103531436
13Hull26106103633336
14Stoke2681173031-135
15Blackburn2681083341-834
16Sheff Wed2688103242-1032
17Preston2678113843-529
18Brentford26610103636028
19Millwall2677123341-828
20Wigan2675142540-1526
21Rotherham26510112541-1625
22Bolton2657141738-2122
23Reading2648142841-1320
24Ipswich2629152146-2515
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC