League Two
Exeter15:00Morecambe
Venue: St James Park

Exeter City v Morecambe

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City25156445242151
2MK Dons25138441192247
3Bury27137749292046
4Mansfield251112237191845
5Carlisle271431045321345
6Forest Green251110439251443
7Exeter26127738281043
8Colchester2712783930943
9Tranmere2610973832639
10Oldham2610884033738
11Stevenage27115113134-338
12Swindon279992935-636
13Newport2510693542-736
14Grimsby26104122932-334
15Crawley26103133338-533
16Crewe2795132734-732
17Northampton2661283235-330
18Cheltenham2678113138-729
19Port Vale2678112633-729
20Morecambe2776142844-1627
21Cambridge2775152447-2326
22Yeovil2559112732-524
23Macclesfield2756162344-2121
24Notts County2749142956-2721
View full League Two table

Top Stories