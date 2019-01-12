Cheltenham Town v Tranmere Rovers
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|25
|15
|6
|4
|45
|24
|21
|51
|2
|MK Dons
|25
|13
|8
|4
|41
|19
|22
|47
|3
|Bury
|27
|13
|7
|7
|49
|29
|20
|46
|4
|Mansfield
|25
|11
|12
|2
|37
|19
|18
|45
|5
|Carlisle
|27
|14
|3
|10
|45
|32
|13
|45
|6
|Forest Green
|25
|11
|10
|4
|39
|25
|14
|43
|7
|Exeter
|26
|12
|7
|7
|38
|28
|10
|43
|8
|Colchester
|27
|12
|7
|8
|39
|30
|9
|43
|9
|Tranmere
|26
|10
|9
|7
|38
|32
|6
|39
|10
|Oldham
|26
|10
|8
|8
|40
|33
|7
|38
|11
|Stevenage
|27
|11
|5
|11
|31
|34
|-3
|38
|12
|Swindon
|27
|9
|9
|9
|29
|35
|-6
|36
|13
|Newport
|25
|10
|6
|9
|35
|42
|-7
|36
|14
|Grimsby
|26
|10
|4
|12
|29
|32
|-3
|34
|15
|Crawley
|26
|10
|3
|13
|33
|38
|-5
|33
|16
|Crewe
|27
|9
|5
|13
|27
|34
|-7
|32
|17
|Northampton
|26
|6
|12
|8
|32
|35
|-3
|30
|18
|Cheltenham
|26
|7
|8
|11
|31
|38
|-7
|29
|19
|Port Vale
|26
|7
|8
|11
|26
|33
|-7
|29
|20
|Morecambe
|27
|7
|6
|14
|28
|44
|-16
|27
|21
|Cambridge
|27
|7
|5
|15
|24
|47
|-23
|26
|22
|Yeovil
|25
|5
|9
|11
|27
|32
|-5
|24
|23
|Macclesfield
|27
|5
|6
|16
|23
|44
|-21
|21
|24
|Notts County
|27
|4
|9
|14
|29
|56
|-27
|21