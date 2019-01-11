Crewe Alexandra v Newport County

Andrew Crofts last played for Wales in November 2017

FA Cup giant-killers Newport County are still without club captain Andrew Crofts and former skipper Joss Labadie who are close to a return from injury.

Defender Dan Butler is back for Michael Flynn's side after missing the FA Cup win over Leicester due to suspension.

Crewe could be short as Corey Whelan and Kevin O'Connor have rejoined their parent clubs after loans.

Brad Walker has also left the club after signing for Shrewsbury. He has joined Wrexham on loan for the season.