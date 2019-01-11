League Two
Crewe15:00Newport
Venue: Alexandra Stadium

Crewe Alexandra v Newport County

Andrew Crofts
Andrew Crofts last played for Wales in November 2017

FA Cup giant-killers Newport County are still without club captain Andrew Crofts and former skipper Joss Labadie who are close to a return from injury.

Defender Dan Butler is back for Michael Flynn's side after missing the FA Cup win over Leicester due to suspension.

Crewe could be short as Corey Whelan and Kevin O'Connor have rejoined their parent clubs after loans.

Brad Walker has also left the club after signing for Shrewsbury. He has joined Wrexham on loan for the season.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th January 2019

  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00NewportNewport County
  • BuryBury15:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
  • ExeterExeter City15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town
  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00YeovilYeovil Town
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
  • Notts CountyNotts County15:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • StevenageStevenage15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00Lincoln CityLincoln City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City25156445242151
2MK Dons25138441192247
3Bury27137749292046
4Mansfield251112237191845
5Carlisle271431045321345
6Forest Green251110439251443
7Exeter26127738281043
8Colchester2712783930943
9Tranmere2610973832639
10Oldham2610884033738
11Stevenage27115113134-338
12Swindon279992935-636
13Newport2510693542-736
14Grimsby26104122932-334
15Crawley26103133338-533
16Crewe2795132734-732
17Northampton2661283235-330
18Cheltenham2678113138-729
19Port Vale2678112633-729
20Morecambe2776142844-1627
21Cambridge2775152447-2326
22Yeovil2559112732-524
23Macclesfield2756162344-2121
24Notts County2749142956-2721
View full League Two table

