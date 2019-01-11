Burnley v Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice as Fulham beat Burnley 4-2 in August

TEAM NEWS

Burnley are hopeful that at least one of Matt Lowton or Phil Bardsley will be fit after both full-backs missed out last weekend because of minor injuries.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is doubtful, while Aaron Lennon remains sidelined and Robbie Brady is suspended.

Fulham defender Alfie Mawson is ruled out because of a knee injury.

Manager Claudio Ranieri will revert to his first-choice starting line-up after making six changes for last weekend's FA Cup defeat by League Two Oldham.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01:Burnley may well be hitting their best form at just the right time. Having earned only nine points from their first 15 games, a fourth victory in seven this weekend could really begin to propel them away from the relegation quicksand.

They would open up a seven-point advantage over Fulham in the process and, with all the bottom three playing away, it could prove a pivotal day.

These factors won't be lost on the visitors. By securing their first win on the road this campaign, they would not only galvanise their own cause but seriously derail Burnley's.

If only there was a cliché which captured the significant value of the points on offer at Turf Moor…

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on whether any of his goalkeepers could leave in January: "No - only if they wanted me to listen to a request.

"If they said 'look, gaffer' [and gave] whatever reason, I'd listen to them. I trust them all. They are all old enough and wise enough now.

"As a manager, trust me, I want three top, top keepers in the building. Why wouldn't I want that?"

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri: "Burnley think, 'if we kill Fulham, Fulham stay there and we move up.'

"For this reason I think it is a very, very crucial match.

"I'm not worried about any matches, but I respect all my opponents. We have to be ready. I always am optimistic but I don't know when we'll turn the corner, I hope very soon."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Away from home, Fulham have got the worst record in the top flight with just two points from 11 games, and I don't see them adding to that tally at Turf Moor.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley are unbeaten in their last 29 home matches against Fulham in all competitions (W24, D5).

Fulham's last win at Turf Moor was 2-0 in the top flight in April 1951.

Burnley

The Clarets have lost just one of their last 13 league games against sides in the relegation zone (W6, D6), though that defeat was August's 4-2 loss at Fulham.

Back-to-back wins have earned Burnley more points in their last two games than in their previous 12 (W1, D2, L9).

The Clarets have conceded 42 Premier League goals this season, the division's second highest figure behind Fulham's 47.

They have gone 64 top-flight games without being awarded a penalty, with their last spot-kick taken and scored by Sam Vokes in a 3-1 defeat at Everton on 15 April 2017.

The Premier League record for most matches without winning a penalty is 91 games, set by Wimbledon from 1997 to 2000.

Chris Wood has scored in his last three games in league and cup, including back-to-back Premier League strikes - he had only scored once in his first 19 top-flight appearances this season.

Fulham