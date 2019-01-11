Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town

David Wagner's Huddersfield have lost nine games in a row, including eight league matches

TEAM NEWS

Cardiff's Danny Ward is set to miss out after suffering a blow to the head last weekend, while Kenneth Zohore is not ready to return from a thigh problem.

Forward Rhys Healey is in contention after returning from a loan spell at MK Dons, but winger Kadeem Harris is struggling with a shoulder injury.

Christopher Schindler returns for Huddersfield after suspension.

Jason Puncheon, on loan from Crystal Palace, is set to make his league debut for the Terriers.

The game comes too soon for Tommy Smith, while Aaron Mooy, Danny Williams and Abdelhamid Sabiri also remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: While it's unlikely to lead Match of the Day on Saturday night, this is a game of massive importance to both teams.

Even in mid-January it has the familiar phrase 'six-pointer' written all over it.

Cardiff and Huddersfield were the bookies' favourites for the drop at the start of the season, but the Bluebirds have given themselves a chance of staying up - and a win here would be a major boost.

In contrast, bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield are eight points from safety and need to engineer a major change of fortune very quickly. A wretched run of nine straight defeats in all competitions doesn't bode well.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock: "The [January transfer] window is a bit like climbing a mountain with butter on your hands.

"You get your hopes up and say 'yes, that's a done deal' and then the next day it's not a done deal."

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner: "Since I arrived I have had responsibility for this football club and this means not only the three years, but the last six weeks as well.

"They were not what we wanted or matched the ambitions I had, and I'm responsible for it.

"The longer you don't have the winning feeling, the more desperate you get.

"This is why this is a very important game for us. It's a game we have to win and it's a game which can affect our season massively."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

At the start of the season I watched Cardiff and thought 'crikey, where are they going to get any points?' but they have improved a lot and now this is a game that I look at and expect them to win.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Cardiff City are unbeaten in their last 10 matches against Huddersfield Town in all competitions, winning seven.

The Terriers have lost their previous six games away to the Bluebirds in league and cup,

Huddersfield's last win against the Welsh side was a 1-0 victory in the third tier on 25 January 2003. Their manager for that game was Mick Wadsworth, who had been sacked days earlier only for the club to reinstate him after realising they could not afford his pay-off.

The Terriers have had a player sent off in each of their last two matches against Cardiff: goalkeeper Danny Ward in May 2017 and Jonathan Hogg in August 2018.

Cardiff City

The Bluebirds have lost back-to-back home league games, conceding a total of eight goals. Prior to that, they had won three successive home matches.

Thirteen of Cardiff's 19 league goals this term have been scored in the second half - as many as Huddersfield have scored in total.

Defeat would be Cardiff's 100th loss at home in the top flight.

They have led for 93 minutes in Premier League matches this term, the lowest total in the division.

Huddersfield Town