Premier League
West Ham12:30Arsenal
Venue: London Stadium

West Ham United v Arsenal

West Ham's Samir Nasri
West Ham's Samir Nasri is expected to play against Arsenal, who are one of his former clubs

TEAM NEWS

Samir Nasri is set for his first Premier League appearance since August 2016, after making his West Ham debut in the FA Cup win against Birmingham.

Marko Arnautovic should play, despite his early substitution in that game.

Arsenal's defensive injury problems are easing, with Laurent Kosciely and Hector Bellerin available after respective back and calf injuries.

Shkodran Mustafi and Nacho Monreal are also in contention to feature after recovering from hamstring injuries.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: With both teams having only kept three Premier League clean sheets each all season, it's a game that should provide goals, but other than that, is tough to predict.

An easing injury list means we may get an idea of something close to Unai Emery's first-choice Arsenal team as they bid to end some poor recent away form in a fixture they've only lost once since 1999.

Like Emery, Manuel Pellegrini deserves only praise for what he's done in his first season in charge, with West Ham consistently at the top of the 'injury league table'.

They could beat (almost) any other team on their day, but such days against Arsenal are historically rare.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini: "This year we have demonstrated that we can play as a big team against any team. We play for three points from the first whistle, and we will do so again against Arsenal.

"I insist on the big team mentality because we are in a big club with 60,000 people behind us and we want to improve.

"As a team we want to work better than we did in the first half of the season and to do that we have to beat the top clubs."

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery: "I think West Ham are improving and they also have good individual players with quality, like Anderson, like Arnautovic, who are very good players.

"Usually [Manuel Pellegrini has] very offensive teams. They usually play matches with a balance tactically but above all with technical, offensive players."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

In the Premier League, the Hammers' form has been very up and down in recent weeks, but the same could be said about the Gunners.

I am going for an Arsenal win here, but it is clear that Unai Emery still has a lot of work to do.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v The Greatest Dancer captain Oti Mabuse

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • West Ham have won just one of their last 21 Premier League matches against Arsenal (D4, L16). That sole victory came in August 2015.
  • The Gunners are unbeaten in 11 away matches at West Ham in all competitions since November 2006 (W8, D3).
  • Unai Emery's first victory as Arsenal head coach came in this season's reverse fixture.
  • The Hammers have lost 29 Premier League matches against Arsenal, more than against any other side.

West Ham United

  • West Ham have won five of their past eight league matches.
  • They have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last eight home Premier League games, their longest such streak since a run of 12 in 2009.
  • The Hammers have lost five matches at home this season, one more than away from London Stadium.
  • They have won their last two London derbies, beating Crystal Palace and Fulham in December.

Arsenal

  • Arsenal are without a win in their last four away matches in the Premier League (D2, L2), and have conceded nine goals in their last three.
  • They have lost just one of their six London derbies this season - going down 3-2 at Chelsea in August (W4, L1).
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored in each of his last four Premier League London derbies, with six goals and two assists in total.
  • Arsenal have scored in their last 20 Premier League matches. They have scored 32 second-half goals - more than any other top-flight team.
  • Only Tottenham, with 28 goals, have scored more away goals this season than Arsenal's 22.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th January 2019

  • West HamWest Ham United12:30ArsenalArsenal
  • BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion15:00LiverpoolLiverpool
  • BurnleyBurnley15:00FulhamFulham
  • CardiffCardiff City15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
  • Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace15:00WatfordWatford
  • LeicesterLeicester City15:00SouthamptonSouthampton
  • ChelseaChelsea17:30NewcastleNewcastle United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool21173149103954
2Man City21162356173950
3Tottenham21160546212548
4Chelsea21135338162244
5Arsenal21125446311541
6Man Utd21115543321138
7Leicester219482523231
8Watford218583031-129
9Wolves218582325-229
10West Ham218492932-328
11Everton217683131027
12Bournemouth2183103140-927
13Brighton217592429-526
14Crystal Palace2164111926-722
15Newcastle2146111529-1418
16Burnley2153132142-2118
17Cardiff2153131941-2218
18Southampton2137112138-1716
19Fulham2135131947-2814
20Huddersfield2124151337-2410
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC