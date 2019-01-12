Scottish Championship
Inverness CT0Ayr0

Inverness CT v Ayr United

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 6McCart
  • 5Donaldson
  • 3Tremarco
  • 29McHattie
  • 11Walsh
  • 4Chalmers
  • 15Welsh
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 7Polworth
  • 19White

Substitutes

  • 21Mackay
  • 23Mackay
  • 24Trafford
  • 35Macgregor
  • 36Nicolson
  • 37Brown
  • 40Harper

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 14Ferguson
  • 5Rose
  • 15Bell
  • 3Harvie
  • 11McDaid
  • 23Docherty
  • 6Geggan
  • 8Crawford
  • 7Moffat
  • 9Moore

Substitutes

  • 2Higgins
  • 12McGuffie
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 25McCowan
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away0

Live Text

Attempt missed. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Declan McDaid.

Hand ball by Jordan White (Inverness CT).

Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.

Michael Rose (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).

Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).

Steven Bell (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Daniel Harvie.

Attempt saved. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County21116435171839
2Ayr20107334171737
3Dundee Utd219753029134
4Morton218762428-431
5Queen of Sth217953023730
6Inverness CT2051232622427
7Dunfermline216782227-525
8Alloa214892130-920
9Falkirk2145121731-1417
10Partick Thistle2144131833-1516
View full Scottish Championship table

