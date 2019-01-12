Attempt missed. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Inverness CT v Ayr United
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 6McCart
- 5Donaldson
- 3Tremarco
- 29McHattie
- 11Walsh
- 4Chalmers
- 15Welsh
- 10Doran Cogan
- 7Polworth
- 19White
Substitutes
- 21Mackay
- 23Mackay
- 24Trafford
- 35Macgregor
- 36Nicolson
- 37Brown
- 40Harper
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 14Ferguson
- 5Rose
- 15Bell
- 3Harvie
- 11McDaid
- 23Docherty
- 6Geggan
- 8Crawford
- 7Moffat
- 9Moore
Substitutes
- 2Higgins
- 12McGuffie
- 19Hare-Reid
- 25McCowan
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away0
Live Text
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Declan McDaid.
Hand ball by Jordan White (Inverness CT).
Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.
Michael Rose (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).
Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).
Steven Bell (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Daniel Harvie.
Attempt saved. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
