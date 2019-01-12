Queen of the South v Ross County
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ross County
|20
|11
|6
|3
|35
|16
|19
|39
|2
|Ayr
|19
|10
|6
|3
|34
|17
|17
|36
|3
|Dundee Utd
|20
|9
|6
|5
|30
|29
|1
|33
|4
|Morton
|20
|7
|7
|6
|23
|28
|-5
|28
|5
|Queen of Sth
|20
|6
|9
|5
|29
|23
|6
|27
|6
|Inverness CT
|19
|5
|11
|3
|26
|22
|4
|26
|7
|Dunfermline
|20
|6
|6
|8
|22
|27
|-5
|24
|8
|Alloa
|20
|4
|8
|8
|21
|29
|-8
|20
|9
|Falkirk
|20
|4
|4
|12
|17
|31
|-14
|16
|10
|Partick Thistle
|20
|4
|3
|13
|18
|33
|-15
|15
