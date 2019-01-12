Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd0Dunfermline0

Dundee United v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 2Murdoch
  • 19Bouhenna
  • 4Frans
  • 3Booth
  • 8Fyvie
  • 12Stanton
  • 7McMullan
  • 25Smith
  • 16Smith
  • 14Safranko

Substitutes

  • 10Clark
  • 11King
  • 15Nesbitt
  • 17Robson
  • 28Thomas
  • 34Rakovan
  • 44Watson

Dunfermline

  • 16Robinson
  • 28Craigen
  • 14Devine
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 3Longridge
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 8Beadling
  • 19Vincent
  • 17Thomson
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 35Keena

Substitutes

  • 5Durnan
  • 11Connolly
  • 12Martin
  • 18El Bakhtaoui
  • 20Gill
  • 23Smith
  • 36Muirhead
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

Attempt saved. Frederic Frans (Dundee United) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by James Craigen.

Attempt saved. Aidan Keena (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pavol Safranko (Dundee United).

Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic).

Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County21117335161940
2Ayr20107334171737
3Dundee Utd219753029134
4Morton218762428-431
5Queen of Sth2161052923628
6Inverness CT2051232622427
7Dunfermline216782227-525
8Alloa214892130-920
9Falkirk2145121731-1417
10Partick Thistle2144131833-1516
