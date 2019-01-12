Attempt saved. Frederic Frans (Dundee United) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Dundee United v Dunfermline Athletic
-
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 2Murdoch
- 19Bouhenna
- 4Frans
- 3Booth
- 8Fyvie
- 12Stanton
- 7McMullan
- 25Smith
- 16Smith
- 14Safranko
Substitutes
- 10Clark
- 11King
- 15Nesbitt
- 17Robson
- 28Thomas
- 34Rakovan
- 44Watson
Dunfermline
- 16Robinson
- 28Craigen
- 14Devine
- 6Ashcroft
- 3Longridge
- 7Higginbotham
- 8Beadling
- 19Vincent
- 17Thomson
- 15Hippolyte
- 35Keena
Substitutes
- 5Durnan
- 11Connolly
- 12Martin
- 18El Bakhtaoui
- 20Gill
- 23Smith
- 36Muirhead
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by James Craigen.
Attempt saved. Aidan Keena (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pavol Safranko (Dundee United).
Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic).
Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.