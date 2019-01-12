Scottish Championship
Partick Thistle15:00Falkirk
Venue: Energy Check Stadium at Firhill, Scotland

Partick Thistle v Falkirk

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

  • 15Hazard
  • 2Elliott
  • 43Saunders
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 17Slater
  • 11Harkins
  • 8Bannigan
  • 7Spittal
  • 19Storey
  • 9Doolan

Substitutes

  • 10Erskine
  • 20Wilson
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 23Sneddon
  • 30Jefferies
  • 32Cardle
  • 99Roy

Falkirk

  • 12Mitchell
  • 3McGhee
  • 28McKenna
  • 23Dixon
  • 2Kidd
  • 27Waddington
  • 21Osman
  • 16McShane
  • 14Robson
  • 11MacLean
  • 19Rudden

Substitutes

  • 1Fasan
  • 4Muirhead
  • 6Paton
  • 10Keillor-Dunn
  • 20O'Hara
  • 22McKee
  • 24Lavery
Referee:
Andrew Dallas

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County20116335161939
2Ayr19106334171736
3Dundee Utd209653029133
4Morton207762328-528
5Queen of Sth206952923627
6Inverness CT1951132622426
7Dunfermline206682227-524
8Alloa204882129-820
9Falkirk2044121731-1416
10Partick Thistle2043131833-1515
