Scottish League One
Forfar1Stranraer0

Forfar Athletic v Stranraer

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Whyte
  • 5Travis
  • 3Eckersley
  • 10Easton
  • 6Reilly
  • 11Malone
  • 8Bain
  • 7Hilson
  • 9Baird

Substitutes

  • 12MacKintosh
  • 14Coupe
  • 15Aitken
  • 16Kennedy
  • 17Munro
  • 21Hoban

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 22Hamill
  • 5Brownlie
  • 23Cummins
  • 19Smith
  • 7Lamont
  • 6McManus
  • 8Turner
  • 20Crossan
  • 24O'Keefe
  • 18Cameron

Substitutes

  • 3McGowan
  • 4McDonald
  • 13Avci
  • 14Elliott
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

Attempt missed. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt missed. Mark Lamont (Stranraer) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Kyle Turner (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt missed. Adam Cummins (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Michael Travis.

Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).

Adam Cummins (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, Stranraer 0. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Meechan.

Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Darren Whyte.

Foul by Kyle Turner (Stranraer).

Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath21164147173052
2Raith Rovers21115547272038
3East Fife2110383028233
4Forfar2110382933-433
5Airdrieonians2110293126532
6Montrose218582631-529
7Stranraer206592227-523
8Dumbarton2155113038-820
9Brechin2045112334-1117
10Stenhousemuir2151152044-2416
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories