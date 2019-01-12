Attempt missed. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Forfar Athletic v Stranraer
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 4Whyte
- 5Travis
- 3Eckersley
- 10Easton
- 6Reilly
- 11Malone
- 8Bain
- 7Hilson
- 9Baird
Substitutes
- 12MacKintosh
- 14Coupe
- 15Aitken
- 16Kennedy
- 17Munro
- 21Hoban
Stranraer
- 1Currie
- 22Hamill
- 5Brownlie
- 23Cummins
- 19Smith
- 7Lamont
- 6McManus
- 8Turner
- 20Crossan
- 24O'Keefe
- 18Cameron
Substitutes
- 3McGowan
- 4McDonald
- 13Avci
- 14Elliott
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt missed. Mark Lamont (Stranraer) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Kyle Turner (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. Adam Cummins (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Michael Travis.
Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).
Adam Cummins (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, Stranraer 0. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Meechan.
Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Darren Whyte.
Foul by Kyle Turner (Stranraer).
Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.