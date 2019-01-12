Scottish League One
Airdrieonians15:00Raith Rovers
Venue: Penny Cars Stadium

Airdrieonians v Raith Rovers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath20154145172849
2Raith Rovers20115447262138
3East Fife2010283028232
4Forfar209382833-530
5Airdrieonians209293026429
6Montrose208482631-528
7Stranraer196582226-423
8Dumbarton2054113038-819
9Brechin1944112334-1116
10Stenhousemuir2051142042-2216
