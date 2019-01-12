Airdrieonians v Raith Rovers
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arbroath
|20
|15
|4
|1
|45
|17
|28
|49
|2
|Raith Rovers
|20
|11
|5
|4
|47
|26
|21
|38
|3
|East Fife
|20
|10
|2
|8
|30
|28
|2
|32
|4
|Forfar
|20
|9
|3
|8
|28
|33
|-5
|30
|5
|Airdrieonians
|20
|9
|2
|9
|30
|26
|4
|29
|6
|Montrose
|20
|8
|4
|8
|26
|31
|-5
|28
|7
|Stranraer
|19
|6
|5
|8
|22
|26
|-4
|23
|8
|Dumbarton
|20
|5
|4
|11
|30
|38
|-8
|19
|9
|Brechin
|19
|4
|4
|11
|23
|34
|-11
|16
|10
|Stenhousemuir
|20
|5
|1
|14
|20
|42
|-22
|16