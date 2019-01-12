Scottish League Two
Berwick0Clyde1

Berwick Rangers v Clyde

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 20Allison
  • 2Forbes
  • 6Hume
  • 12Cook
  • 3Orru
  • 8Knox
  • 18Ogilvie
  • 14Barr
  • 11Phillips
  • 10Willis
  • 16Healy

Substitutes

  • 1Brennan
  • 5Wilson
  • 9Murphy
  • 15McIlduff
  • 17Rose
  • 19Neill
  • 22Valentine

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 5Rumsby
  • 4Lang
  • 3Stewart
  • 10McStay
  • 6Grant
  • 8Rankin
  • 11Lamont
  • 7Boyle
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Nicoll
  • 14Lyon
  • 15Cogill
  • 16Duffie
  • 17Love
  • 18Syvertsen
  • 21Hughes
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamBerwickAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home0
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

Attempt missed. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Berwick Rangers 0, Clyde 1. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner following a set piece situation.

Attempt saved. John Rankin (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Jack Boyle (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers).

Foul by Matthew Knox (Berwick Rangers).

Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jack Boyle (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. John Rankin (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. John Rankin (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City20152337112647
2Peterhead19133340142642
3Clyde20133434181642
4Annan Athletic208572922729
5Elgin2082102838-1026
6Cowdenbeath196582321223
7Stirling196492227-522
8Queen's Park195591525-1020
9Berwick1942131946-2714
10Albion1915131641-258
View full Scottish League Two table

