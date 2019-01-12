Attempt missed. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Berwick Rangers v Clyde

Line-ups
Berwick
- 20Allison
- 2Forbes
- 6Hume
- 12Cook
- 3Orru
- 8Knox
- 18Ogilvie
- 14Barr
- 11Phillips
- 10Willis
- 16Healy
Substitutes
- 1Brennan
- 5Wilson
- 9Murphy
- 15McIlduff
- 17Rose
- 19Neill
- 22Valentine
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Cuddihy
- 5Rumsby
- 4Lang
- 3Stewart
- 10McStay
- 6Grant
- 8Rankin
- 11Lamont
- 7Boyle
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12Nicoll
- 14Lyon
- 15Cogill
- 16Duffie
- 17Love
- 18Syvertsen
- 21Hughes
Barry Cook
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 0, Clyde 1. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. John Rankin (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Jack Boyle (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers).
Foul by Matthew Knox (Berwick Rangers).
Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jack Boyle (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. John Rankin (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. John Rankin (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.