Attempt saved. Greg Morrison (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Elgin City v Cowdenbeath
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Elgin
- 21Gourlay
- 2Cooper
- 14Bronsky
- 4McHardy
- 3Lowdon
- 20Hay
- 6McGovern
- 8Cameron
- 7Omar
- 18Morrison
- 10Sutherland
Substitutes
- 1McHale
- 5Beattie
- 15Wilson
- 16Scott
- 22McGowan
- 23Sopel
- 25Loveland
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2Mullen
- 4Deas
- 5Pyper
- 3Swann
- 10Fraser
- 6Miller
- 11Buchanan
- 7Cox
- 9Renton
- 8Allan
Substitutes
- 12Scott
- 14Sheerin
- 15Muirhead
- 16Henvey
- 17Goodfellow
- 18Sneddon
- 19Malcolm
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 0, Cowdenbeath 1. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Kris Renton.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Kyle Gourlay.
Attempt saved. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Robbie Deas.
Attempt blocked. Greg Morrison (Elgin City) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robbie Deas (Cowdenbeath).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.