Scottish League Two
Elgin0Cowdenbeath1

Elgin City v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 21Gourlay
  • 2Cooper
  • 14Bronsky
  • 4McHardy
  • 3Lowdon
  • 20Hay
  • 6McGovern
  • 8Cameron
  • 7Omar
  • 18Morrison
  • 10Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 1McHale
  • 5Beattie
  • 15Wilson
  • 16Scott
  • 22McGowan
  • 23Sopel
  • 25Loveland

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2Mullen
  • 4Deas
  • 5Pyper
  • 3Swann
  • 10Fraser
  • 6Miller
  • 11Buchanan
  • 7Cox
  • 9Renton
  • 8Allan

Substitutes

  • 12Scott
  • 14Sheerin
  • 15Muirhead
  • 16Henvey
  • 17Goodfellow
  • 18Sneddon
  • 19Malcolm
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

Attempt saved. Greg Morrison (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).

Goal!

Goal! Elgin City 0, Cowdenbeath 1. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Kris Renton.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Kyle Gourlay.

Attempt saved. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Robbie Deas.

Attempt blocked. Greg Morrison (Elgin City) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robbie Deas (Cowdenbeath).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City20152336112547
2Peterhead19133340142642
3Clyde20133434181642
4Annan Athletic208572922729
5Elgin2082102838-1026
6Cowdenbeath196582321223
7Stirling196492227-522
8Queen's Park195591524-920
9Berwick1942131946-2714
10Albion1915131641-258
