Scottish League Two
Stirling0Annan Athletic0

Stirling Albion v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Stirling

  • 1Ferrie
  • 5Horne
  • 2McGeachie
  • 6Banner
  • 3Allan
  • 7Jardine
  • 4Hughes
  • 8Docherty
  • 11Thomson
  • 9MacDonald
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Marr
  • 14McGregor
  • 15Ashmore
  • 16McLaren
  • 17Binnie
  • 18McLaughlin
  • 19Mackin

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 8Sinnamon
  • 2Hooper
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Creaney
  • 7Moxon
  • 4Wilson
  • 5Bradley
  • 10Muir
  • 9Smith
  • 11Fergusson

Substitutes

  • 12McAdams
  • 14Johnston
  • 15Sonkur
  • 16Wallace
  • 17Watson
  • 18Strapp
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

Foul by Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic).

Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by James Creaney.

Attempt missed. David Wilson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. David Wilson (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion).

Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic).

Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion).

Foul by Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion).

James Creaney (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City20152336112547
2Peterhead19133340142642
3Clyde20133434181642
4Annan Athletic208572922729
5Elgin2082102838-1026
6Cowdenbeath196582321223
7Stirling196492227-522
8Queen's Park195591524-920
9Berwick1942131946-2714
10Albion1915131641-258
View full Scottish League Two table

