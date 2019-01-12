Foul by Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic).
Stirling Albion v Annan Athletic
-
Line-ups
Stirling
- 1Ferrie
- 5Horne
- 2McGeachie
- 6Banner
- 3Allan
- 7Jardine
- 4Hughes
- 8Docherty
- 11Thomson
- 9MacDonald
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 12Marr
- 14McGregor
- 15Ashmore
- 16McLaren
- 17Binnie
- 18McLaughlin
- 19Mackin
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 8Sinnamon
- 2Hooper
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Creaney
- 7Moxon
- 4Wilson
- 5Bradley
- 10Muir
- 9Smith
- 11Fergusson
Substitutes
- 12McAdams
- 14Johnston
- 15Sonkur
- 16Wallace
- 17Watson
- 18Strapp
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by James Creaney.
Attempt missed. David Wilson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. David Wilson (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion).
Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic).
Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion).
Foul by Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion).
James Creaney (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.