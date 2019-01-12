Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Queen's Park v Edinburgh City
-
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Hart
- 2Grant
- 6McLaren
- 5Gibson
- 3Magee
- 8McGrory
- 4McKernon
- 10McLean
- 7Mortimer
- 11Martin
- 9Hawke
Substitutes
- 12Gow
- 14Moore
- 15East
- 16Miller
- 17Osadolor
- 18Peters
- 20McDougall
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 5Balatoni
- 22Henderson
- 3McIntyre
- 7Smith
- 4Black
- 6Laird
- 11Taylor
- 9Henderson
- 26Galbraith
Substitutes
- 14Rodger
- 15Donaldson
- 17Hall
- 18Kennedy
- 19Shepherd
- 20Watson
- 21Morton
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Scott Gibson (Queen's Park).
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Marc Laird.
Foul by Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Lewis Hawke (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 0, Edinburgh City 3. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Graham Taylor.
Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Dominic McLaren (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 0, Edinburgh City 2. Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 0, Edinburgh City 1. Daniel Galbraith (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Blair Henderson.
Andrew Black (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott McLean (Queen's Park).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.