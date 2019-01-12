Scottish League Two
Queen's Park0Edinburgh City3

Queen's Park v Edinburgh City

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Hart
  • 2Grant
  • 6McLaren
  • 5Gibson
  • 3Magee
  • 8McGrory
  • 4McKernon
  • 10McLean
  • 7Mortimer
  • 11Martin
  • 9Hawke

Substitutes

  • 12Gow
  • 14Moore
  • 15East
  • 16Miller
  • 17Osadolor
  • 18Peters
  • 20McDougall

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 22Henderson
  • 3McIntyre
  • 7Smith
  • 4Black
  • 6Laird
  • 11Taylor
  • 9Henderson
  • 26Galbraith

Substitutes

  • 14Rodger
  • 15Donaldson
  • 17Hall
  • 18Kennedy
  • 19Shepherd
  • 20Watson
  • 21Morton
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamEdinburgh City
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home0
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Gibson (Queen's Park).

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Marc Laird.

Foul by Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City).

Lewis Hawke (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 0, Edinburgh City 3. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Graham Taylor.

Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).

Dominic McLaren (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 0, Edinburgh City 2. Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 0, Edinburgh City 1. Daniel Galbraith (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Blair Henderson.

Andrew Black (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott McLean (Queen's Park).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City20152337112647
2Peterhead19133340142642
3Clyde20133434181642
4Annan Athletic208572922729
5Cowdenbeath197482421325
6Elgin2081112839-1125
7Stirling196492227-522
8Queen's Park195591525-1020
9Berwick1942131946-2714
10Albion1915131641-258
