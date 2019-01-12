Albion Rovers v Peterhead
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Edinburgh City
|19
|14
|2
|3
|34
|11
|23
|44
|2
|Peterhead
|18
|13
|2
|3
|40
|14
|26
|41
|3
|Clyde
|19
|12
|3
|4
|33
|18
|15
|39
|4
|Annan Athletic
|19
|8
|4
|7
|29
|22
|7
|28
|5
|Elgin
|19
|8
|1
|10
|28
|38
|-10
|25
|6
|Cowdenbeath
|18
|6
|4
|8
|23
|21
|2
|22
|7
|Stirling
|18
|6
|3
|9
|22
|27
|-5
|21
|8
|Queen's Park
|18
|5
|5
|8
|15
|22
|-7
|20
|9
|Berwick
|18
|4
|2
|12
|19
|45
|-26
|14
|10
|Albion
|18
|1
|4
|13
|16
|41
|-25
|7