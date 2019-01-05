David Perkins: Tranmere Rovers sign Rochdale midfielder

From the section

David Perkins passed the milestone of 600 league appearances earlier this season

Tranmere Rovers have signed Rochdale midfielder David Perkins on an 18-month contract.

The 36-year-old worked with Micky Mellon when the Rovers boss was assistant manager at Barnsley.

Perkins helped Wigan win the League One title last season before leaving to join Rochdale, for whom he made 21 appearances.

"He will instantly become a key member of the team. He is a great addition," Mellon told the club website.

