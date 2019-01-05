Oliver Burke: Celtic sign Scotland winger on loan from West Brom

Oliver Burke
Oliver Burke has been capped five times by Scotland

Celtic have signed Scotland winger Oliver Burke on loan from West Bromwich Albion until the end of this season, subject to a medical.

The 21-year-old will join up with Brendan Rodgers' squad this week for their winter training camp in Dubai.

Burke remains the most expensive Scottish player after joining West Brom for a £15m fee in August 2017.

But he has not started a Championship match this season, making just three league appearances as a substitute.

He played in two EFL Cup games in August, scoring once.

Burke, who started his career at Nottingham Forest, spent a year in Germany with RB Leipzig prior to his switch to the Hawthorns on a five-year deal.

He won his first senior cap against Denmark in 2016. The last of his five international appearances came against Canada in March 2017.

Throughout last season he was a Scotland regular at under-21 level and scored twice at the 2018 Toulon Tournament.

