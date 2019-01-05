Guinea's ex-Milan player Kevin Constant to play in Iran

Guinea's Kevin Constant has played in France, Italy, Turkey and Switzerland

Former AC Milan midfielder Kevin Constant has joined Iran top tier league side Tractor Sazi until June 2022.

The Guinea international signed as a free agent after being without a club since leaving Swiss side FC Sion last summer.

The 31-year-old last featured for FC Sion in the Swiss league against Zurich in early November 2017.

Tractor Sazi will be his ninth club but his first outside Europe.

He started his youth and professional career with Toulouse in France's Ligue 1 in 2006, before he moved to French second tier league side Chateauroux and later was loaned to Chievo and subsequently sold to the Italian Serie A club.

Constant went on to play for other Serie A clubs Genoa, Bologna and former European champions AC Milan, as well as Trabzonspor of Turkey and FC Sion.

He made international headlines in July 2013 when he walked off the pitch after suffering racist abuse during a pre-season friendly for AC Milan against Sassuolo.

Born in France, Constant played for the French under-17 national team before switching allegiance to his mother's country of birth Guinea.

He played in all Guinea's four matches at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea scoring a goal from the penalty spot against Mali in a 1-1 draw

He last featured for Syli Nationale against Algeria in a friendly match in Algeria October 2015.