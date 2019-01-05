FA Cup round-up: Wins for Man Utd, Brighton, Burnley and West Ham

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Goal, no goal or penalty - did VAR get it right?

Twelve-time winners Manchester United are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup after overcoming Reading and will be joined in Monday's draw by fellow Premier League teams Brighton, West Ham and Burnley.

A penalty by Juan Mata - awarded after consulting the video assistant referee - and Romelu Lukaku's third goal in as many games proved enough to beat their Championship opponents 2-0 at Old Trafford.

The first goal of the day was scored by Marko Arnautovic against Birmingham City - and it set West Ham on their way to a 2-0 win.

Arnautovic had to be replaced after suffering an injury, although new signing Samir Nasri did make his Hammers debut.

Andy Carroll added the second goal.

Brighton triumphed in the all-Premier League battle at Bournemouth - two goals in the space of three first-half minutes by Anthony Knockaert and Yves Bissouma setting Chris Hughton's side up for victory.

Marc Pugh reduced the deficit before Florin Andone made it 3-1.

League One Barnsley were moments away from a replay at Premier League Burnley - but the hosts were awarded a 90th-minute penalty, allowing Chris Wood to send the Clarets through 1-0.

Earlier in the tie, Burnley had a penalty decision overruled by VAR just as Matej Vydra was about to take the spot-kick.

Elsewhere, Shrewsbury - 16th in League One - took the lead at home to Championship side Stoke through Oliver Norburn's penalty.

However, 37-year-old Peter Crouch, an FA Cup winner with Liverpool in 2006, earned the Potters a replay with a 78th-minute equaliser - four minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Wigan, quarter-finalists last season after knocking out Manchester City, are out after Bakary Sako's goal helped West Brom win an all-Championship tie 1-0 at the Hawthorns.

League One Luton earned a replay after holding Championship side Sheffield Wednesday to a goalless draw at Hillsborough.