Motherwell re-sign 'frustrated' Ross McCormack from Aston Villa on loan

Ross McCormack last played for Motherwell in 2008

Ross McCormack has vowed to take out his "frustration" on Scottish Premiership defences after joining Motherwell on loan from Aston Villa.

The 32-year-old former Scotland forward, who will spend the rest of the season back at his former club, has not played for Villa since September 2017.

And he has missed the last six games on loan to Central Coast Mariners in Australia's A-League through injury.

"My aim is to come in and score goals and help the team," McCormack said.

McCormack's return follows the exit of striker Ryan Bowman from Motherwell to Exeter City as well as two midfielders - Ross MacLean has joined Falkirk, while 18-year-old Alfredo Agyeman has been released.

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows says a "second signing won't be far behind" in the next few days.

McCormack, who has 13 caps for his country, spent two years at Fir Park before joining Cardiff City after leaving Rangers.

"Although I was a youth player at Rangers, got a good education there and played some first-team games, I feel like this was the club that helped launch my career and I will be forever grateful for that," he told Motherwell's website.

"I've had a frustrating few years and I am desperate to just get back on the pitch again and do what I do. I want to put something back in to Motherwell for what they did for me all those years ago."

Ross McCormack had been on loan to Central Coast Mariners

McCormack, who also played for Leeds United and Fulham before joining Villa for a reported £12m in 2016, was in his second spell in Australia's top league, having previously scored 14 goals in 17 appearances for Melbourne City.

He scored once for Mariners before making the last of his five appearances this season in a 3-2 defeat by Perth Glory on 25 November.

Well manager Stephen Robinson said: "He has a slight knee injury that we've looked at extensively, which means he will be out for the next few weeks, but we hope to have him involved with the first team come the games at the end of January, or beginning of February.

"This is a player who has earned over £25m in transfer fees, is the all-time top scorer in the EFL Championship with a record better than one goal in three games and is experienced at international level.

"However, despite all that, what has impressed me most is his desire to be here, to contribute and put something back in and help us for the rest of this season."