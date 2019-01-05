Remi Matthews back at Norwich City after Bolton loan spell ends

Remi Matthews made four appearances for Bolton during his time with the club, with his last appearance coming in their 1-0 defeat by Blackburn on 6 October

Goalkeeper Remi Matthews has returned to Norwich City from Bolton Wanderers after his loan spell at the club ended.

The 24-year-old had joined Wanderers on an initial loan deal which was due to be made permanent in January.

However, Matthews was ruled out of the FA Cup tie with Walsall as the club were given a registration embargo for owing money to at least one creditor.

"Everybody would like to thank Remi for his contribution and we wish him well for the future," a club statement said.

Christian Doidge and Gary O'Neil are the other players affected by the embargo and neither were named in Bolton's matchday squad for the visit of Walsall on Saturday.

There is no official reason for Doidge's absence, but Bolton posted on social media that midfielder O'Neil is injured.