Mohamed Sylla: Oldham sign French midfielder on one-and-a-half year deal

Mohamed Sylla scored one goal in 14 appearances for Entente SSG this season
League Two side Oldham Athletic have signed French midfielder Mohamed Sylla on a one-and-a-half year deal.

The 25-year-old joins from French side Entente SSG having made on to make 42 appearances for the third-tier club.

"I'm very pleased to be here and I hope to perform at my best for this club," Sylla told Oldham's website.

"I like to be a shield in front of the defence, but I also like the role of going box-to-box, so hopefully I can contribute at both ends of the pitch."

