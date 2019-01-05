Tammy Abraham: Wolves expected to sign Chelsea striker on loan

Abraham has scored 16 goals in 21 appearances for Aston Villa this season

Tammy Abraham's loan move from Chelsea to Wolves is expected to go through next week once it is ratified by Fifa.

Fifa rules prevent players from appearing for three clubs in a season.

The 21-year-old England striker, on loan at Aston Villa, played for Chelsea in the Community Shield and at Under-23 level earlier this season.

It is not thought that will prevent a move to Wolves, though, because neither match would be classed as an official game by the world governing body.

Abraham has scored 16 goals for Villa this season but was left out of Dean Smith's squad for Saturday's FA Cup tie against Championship rivals Swansea.

Smith said recently that Abraham, who has two England caps, would be better served by completing the season at Villa Park.

"Unless they're a team in the top six, there's not many Premier League sides creating loads of chances," he told BBC West Midlands.

Abraham is yet to start a senior match for Chelsea and Wolves, who are ninth in the Premier League, are exploring the possibility of exploiting a break clause in his season-long loan at Villa to sign the striker on a permanent basis.