Dominic Solanke: New Bournemouth striker will be out until February

Dominic Solanke scored one Premier League goal in 21 appearances for Liverpool last season

New Bournemouth signing Dominic Solanke is likely to be out until February because of a hamstring injury, says manager Eddie Howe.

The striker joined the Cherries from Liverpool in a £19m deal on Friday.

Solanke, 21, had been due to join Crystal Palace on loan earlier this week but the deal fell through because of fitness concerns.

"Dominic will miss most of January," said Howe, after his side's 3-1 FA Cup third round defeat by Brighton.

"He's got a bit of a hamstring issue so it will be more February before we're likely to see him in action.

"But we knew about that because he's been through all the medicals and checks."

Solanke, a former England youth international who has one senior cap against Brazil in 2017, did not make a a first-team appearance for Premier League leaders Liverpool this season and was ruled out of recent matches because of a muscle problem.

The Cherries also signed Nathaniel Clyne on loan from Liverpool on Friday and the right-back made his debut against Brighton at the Vitality Stadium.