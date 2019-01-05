Irish Cup fifth round: Heatley double as Crusaders beat Glentoran

Matthew Snoddy's goal rounded off a 4-1 win for Crusaders

Paul Heatley scored twice as Crusaders saw off Glentoran 4-1 in the big all-Premiership match in the Irish Cup.

Holders Coleraine beat Championship hopefuls H&W Welders 2-0, but the 2018 beaten finalists Cliftonville are out after losing 1-0 at home to Dungannon.

Premiership leaders Linfield are into the last 16 after a home 2-0 win over Ballyclare and Ballymena beat Dundela.

Championship team Carrick Rangers won 1-0 away to Premiership club Ards and Glenavon beat Rosemount Rec 5-0.

Warrenpoint won 2-0 away to Institute in the third all-Premier game while Championship leaders Larne beat Premiership strugglers Newry City 2-1 at Inver Park.

Crumlin Star, who have a 100% record in the Amateur League's top flight and recently retained the Border Cup, ran out 4-1 winners away to Loughgall.

The key moments from the fifth round of the Irish Cup

Tony Kane drilled in a late free-kick as Ballymena won 3-1 at Dundela

The top scorers of the day were Queen's University who hammered Lisburn Distillery 6-0 and elsewhere there were wins for Strabane Athletic, Ballinamallard United, Dergview, Larne Tech Old Boys and Portadown.

Glentoran went into the big match at Seaview with a new manager, Gary Smyth having stepped up after Ronnie McFall's midweek resignation.

After going behind to Paul Heatley's 52nd-minute header, the Glens quickly levelled through Polish debutant Luckas Gwiazda.

Joel Cooper was Linfield's matchwinner against Ballyclare Comrades at Windsor Park

The in-form Heatley restored the lead for the hosts with Jordan Owens and Matthew Snoddy adding to their tally.

Ballymena will head home from east Belfast knowing they had to really battle for a 3-1 win at Wilgar Park.

Shane McGinty snapped up an eighth-minute opener after Tony Kane's penalty had been saved by Jonathan Sergeant, and an Adam Lecky made it 2-0 inside the opening quarter of an hour.

TJ Murray pulled one back for the Duns who had a great chance to get level but saw David McMaster's penalty saved by Ross Glendinning and Kane made it save by drilling in a free-kick for 3-1.

Linfield were expected to see off Championship team Ballyclare but Joel Cooper's 65th-minute goal was all that separated the sides at Windsor Park.

Stephen Donnelly (2), Gary Hamilton (2) and Jordan Jenkins scored in Glenavon's 5-0 win over Amateur League Division 1C Rosemount Rec, the lowest ranked team in the fifth round.

Ards were the only Premiership outfit beaten by a team outside the top-flight, Daniel Kelly scoring the only goal on 20 minutes at Bangor.

Cliftonville lost for the third time in a row at home as Seanan Clucas got an early winner for Dunganon Swifts.

Front men Eoin Bradley and James McLaughlin scored in Coleraine's 2-0 home win over H&W Welders.