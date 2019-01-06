Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts, Aberdeen, Scotland

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Oliver Burke can use his loan move from West Brom to Celtic to reignite his Scotland career, says former national assistant coach Mark McGhee. (Daily Mail)

Celtic are confident of reaching an agreement with Paris St-Germain striker Timothy Weah next week and have also tabled an improved offer to Dunajska Streda for forward Vakoun Issouf Bayo. (Sun)

Steven Davis and Jermain Defoe passed medicals at Rangers on Saturday with both players expected to complete loan moves to Ibrox from Southampton and Bournemouth, respectively. (Sunday Mail)

Performances not results are likely to be the barometer for Shelley Kerr's Scotland in this month's friendly matches against Norway and Iceland in Spain. (Herald - subscription required)

Hibernian should finalise a deal on Monday to sign midfielder Ryan Gauld on loan from Sporting Lisbon for the rest of the season. (Sunday Mail)

Hearts owner Ann Budge hopes turnover of almost £14m - up from £12m in the previous year - can lead to regular European football for the Tynecastle side. (Herald - subscription required)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is ready to fight to keep Scotland internationals Graeme Shinnie, Scott McKenna and Gary Mackay-Steven. (Evening Express)

Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam says losing his place in the Scotland squad was "hard to take" but takes encouragement from how Sheffield Wednesday forward Steven Fletcher has got back into the national team. (Scotland on Sunday)

Former Manchester United boss David Moyes is interested in becoming Stoke manager. (Daily Star)

Scot Clark Robertson has played at Hampden and Wembley and says facing Manchester City with Rotherham in Sunday's FA Cup tie "will be up there with anything I've done in my career". (Herald - subscription required)