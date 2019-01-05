Scottish League One: Arbroath still in command as top two win

Ryan McCord scored his third goal of the season in Arbroath's win

Ryan McCord's late header kept Arbroath 11 points clear at the top of Scottish League One.

Second-bottom Brechin held Dick Campbell's side for 82 minutes at Gayfield but succumbed to a 1-0 defeat after McCord broke the impasse.

Second-placed Raith Rovers thrashed bottom side Stenhousemuir 5-1 while Montrose beat hosts Stranraer 2-1.

Forfar Athletic gained on third-placed East Fife, beating Dumbarton 3-2 as the Fifers lost 2-1 at home to Airdrie.

Raith had five different scorers against Stenny - Iain Davidson, Grant Gillespie, Euan Murray, Lewis Vaughan and Chris Duggan.

Stenhousemuir had Conor McBrearty sent off for a foul on Murray but were briefly level through Grant Gillespie only to fall 4-1 down by the break. They remain level on points with Brechin but are 11 goals worse off.

All three goals at New Bayview came in the first half. Airdrieonians went ahead through Kyle Wilkie's strike and Anton Dowds' shot levelled only for Leighton McIntosh to nod the winner just before half-time.

That result allowed Forfar to close the gap. Dale Hilson put them in front before Bobby Barr levelled for the Sons but John Baird and Dylan Easton netted for the visitors prior to half-time. Barr netted again late on for Dumbarton, who remain three points above the relegation zone.

Two first-half Martin Rennie penalties put Montrose in command at Stair Park, Innes Cameron halving Stranraer's deficit in the second period. Montrose, who are sixth, are five points above Stranraer and a point off Airdrie.