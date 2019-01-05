Jason Oswell: Morecambe striker joins National League Wrexham

From the section

Jason Oswell played in the Europa League for Newtown during the 2015-16 season

National League side Wrexham have signed striker Jason Oswell from Morecambe in a permanent deal.

Oswell began his career at Crewe Alexandra and also had spells at Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Nantwich Town, Witton Albion, Rhyl and Airbus UK Broughton.

After a successful spell with Welsh Premier League side Newtown, he joined Stockport County in the summer of 2017.

The 26-year-old joined Morecambe on a two-year deal in June 2018.

Oswell, who scored two goals in 23 games for Morecambe this season, has signed an 18-month contract with Wrexham.

"He's a six-yard box player and that's ultimately what we want," Wrexham manager Graham Barrow said.

Barrow is still hopeful on extending Brad Walker's loan from Crewe until end of season.

The midfielder's six-month loan spell expired following Saturday's 1-0 home loss to Dover Athletic.