Scottish League Two: Clyde beat second-top Peterhead as leaders Edinburgh stumble

Ally Love scored Clyde's equaliser in their win over Peterhead

Clyde narrowed the gap with the top two in Scottish League Two, winning away to second-placed Peterhead as leaders Edinburgh City lost to Stirling Albion.

The Bully Wee scored twice within a minute late on to win 2-1 and move within two points of their hosts.

Darren Smith scored the only goal of the game for Stirling, but Edinburgh remain three points clear at the top.

Annan beat Elgin 2-0, Cowdenbeath defeated Berwick 2-0, while Queen's Park and Albion Rovers drew 2-2.

Former Dundee United and Ross County striker Ryan Dow fired Peterhead into a first-half lead against Clyde.

But Ally Love levelled, slotting home after a David Goodwillie effort came off the post, with five minutes remaining and Mark Lamont drilled home the winner to secure Danny Lennon's side a fourth straight win as they stretched their unbeaten run to nine games.

It ended Peterhead's five-game unbeaten run - and Edinburgh suffered an identical fate at home to Stirling.

Smith grabbed the winner after the break from close range following a corner as Albion moved up to seventh ahead of Queen's Park.

Tommy Muir scored a double as Annan Athletic opened up a three-point gap between themselves and fifth-placed visitors Elgin City.

He headed in just before the break and then, after Elgin's Chris McLeish was dismissed for a second yellow card on the hour mark, Muir fired the winner with five minutes remaining.

Cowdenbeath went into their game against Berwick Rangers without a win in four games, with their visitors having not secured three points for five outings.

David Cox fired in for the hosts from close range on the stroke of half-time before winning a penalty that Harvey Swann converted on the hour mark.

Berwick's hopes of a comeback were dealt a blow when Ross Brown was sent off six minutes later.

Two other sides looking to end long runs without a victory met at Hampden but had to settle for a point.

Dominic McLaren headed Queen's Park, who have now not won in eight games, into a 13th-minute lead, but Albion Rovers were ahead within another four minutes.

Shaun Rodgers fired home from close range then Gregor Fotheringham, who had signed for the Coatbridge club after leaving the hosts in December, shot his new side into the lead.

The visitors' hopes of ending an 11-game run without a win ended when Lewis Hawke headed the equaliser.