Dundee: Craig Curran swaps Dundee United for Tayside rivals

Craig Curran made 16 appearances for Dundee United

Dundee have signed forward Craig Curran from rivals Dundee United on a two-year contract.

The Englishman, 29, moved to Tannadice in the summer from Ross County.

It was at the Dingwall club where he previously worked with Dundee manager Jim McIntyre, making over 100 appearances for the Highlanders.

"I'm absolutely delighted that Craig has signed tonight. He is a player I know very well from our time together previously," said McIntyre.

"Craig is the right type, he has the right mentality and he is exactly what we need moving forward."