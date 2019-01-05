Blackpool fan arrested after protest on top of Arsenal bus before FA Cup tie

The Blackpool fan delayed the Arsenal coach leaving the team hotel by staging a protest on the roof

A Blackpool fan has been arrested after staging a protest on top of Arsenal's team bus which delayed the team's arrival for their FA Cup tie at Bloomfield Road.

The supporter, protesting against owner Owen Oyston, "was spoken to by officers and came down after around 40 minutes".

He was then arrested "on suspicion of an offence under the Trade Union Act," Lancashire Police said.

The match kicked off as scheduled at 17:30 GMT, with Arsenal winning 3-0.

Blackpool fans have stayed away from home games in protest at how the Oyston family runs the club.