The FA Women's Super League
Brighton Women0Everton Ladies0

Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Everton Ladies

Line-ups

Brighton Women

  • 1Hourihan
  • 8Barton
  • 6Rafferty
  • 20Williams
  • 3Gibbons
  • 16Brazil
  • 15Green
  • 4Buet
  • 12Peplow
  • 7Whelan
  • 9Umotong

Substitutes

  • 5Whelan
  • 10Natkiel
  • 14Legg
  • 17Perry
  • 18Brett
  • 19Harris
  • 21Simpkins

Everton Ladies

  • 1Levell
  • 14Hinds
  • 4Brougham
  • 6George
  • 3Turner
  • 11Kelly
  • 12James
  • 20Finnigan
  • 8Kaagman
  • 10Magill
  • 28Hughes

Substitutes

  • 2Bryson
  • 5Worm
  • 7Boye-Hlorkah
  • 9Walker
  • 13Stringer
  • 22Bruinenberg
  • 25Flaherty

Match Stats

Home TeamBrighton WomenAway TeamEverton Ladies
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home2
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Everton Ladies 0.

Danielle Buet (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Elise Hughes (Everton Ladies).

Attempt saved. Angharad James (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Danielle Buet (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) because of an injury.

Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Laura Rafferty.

Foul by Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Simone Magill (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Simone Magill (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Kayleigh Green.

Attempt blocked. Simone Magill (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Taylor Hinds.

Kirsty Barton (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Elise Hughes (Everton Ladies).

Kirsty Barton (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies).

Attempt missed. Inessa Kaagman (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Simone Magill (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.

Attempt blocked. Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 13th January 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women12100247113630
2Man City Women128403472728
3Chelsea Women138412061428
4B'ham City Women138141610625
5Reading Women125341815318
6Bristol City Women125341115-418
7West Ham Women125161823-516
8Liverpool Women12318821-1310
9Brighton Women13229928-198
10Everton Ladies12138723-166
11Yeovil Town Ladies111010635-293
View full The FA Women's Super League table

