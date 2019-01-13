First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Everton Ladies 0.
Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Everton Ladies
-
- From the section Women's Football
Line-ups
Brighton Women
- 1Hourihan
- 8Barton
- 6Rafferty
- 20Williams
- 3Gibbons
- 16Brazil
- 15Green
- 4Buet
- 12Peplow
- 7Whelan
- 9Umotong
Substitutes
- 5Whelan
- 10Natkiel
- 14Legg
- 17Perry
- 18Brett
- 19Harris
- 21Simpkins
Everton Ladies
- 1Levell
- 14Hinds
- 4Brougham
- 6George
- 3Turner
- 11Kelly
- 12James
- 20Finnigan
- 8Kaagman
- 10Magill
- 28Hughes
Substitutes
- 2Bryson
- 5Worm
- 7Boye-Hlorkah
- 9Walker
- 13Stringer
- 22Bruinenberg
- 25Flaherty
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Danielle Buet (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Elise Hughes (Everton Ladies).
Attempt saved. Angharad James (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Danielle Buet (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) because of an injury.
Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Laura Rafferty.
Foul by Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Simone Magill (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Simone Magill (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Kayleigh Green.
Attempt blocked. Simone Magill (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Taylor Hinds.
Kirsty Barton (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Elise Hughes (Everton Ladies).
Kirsty Barton (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies).
Attempt missed. Inessa Kaagman (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Simone Magill (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.
Attempt blocked. Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.