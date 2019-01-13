The FA Women's Super League
Yeovil Town Ladies0Liverpool Women1

Yeovil Town Ladies v Liverpool Women

Line-ups

Yeovil Town Ladies

  • 1WalshBooked at 27mins
  • 15Buxton
  • 6Short
  • 5Cousins
  • 3Alexander
  • 9Heatherson
  • 8Horwood
  • 16Evans
  • 14Donovan
  • 7Fergusson
  • 26Bloomfield

Substitutes

  • 2Goddard
  • 12Mason
  • 17Fischer
  • 19Piggott
  • 23Howard
  • 24Wood
  • 25Lambe

Liverpool Women

  • 1Preuss
  • 44Murray
  • 6Bradley
  • 2Matthews
  • 3Robe
  • 8Coombs
  • 10Murray
  • 19Rodgers
  • 11Daniels
  • 9Sweetman-Kirk
  • 7Clarke

Substitutes

  • 4Roberts
  • 5Fahey
  • 12Little
  • 22Jhamat
  • 24Linnett

Match Stats

Home TeamYeovil Town LadiesAway TeamLiverpool Women
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home0
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away5

Live Text

Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Nicola Cousins.

Goal!

Goal! Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Liverpool Women 1. Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Liverpool Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Booking

Megan Walsh (Yeovil Town Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty Liverpool Women. Yana Daniels draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Megan Walsh (Yeovil Town Ladies) after a foul in the penalty area.

Sophie Bradley (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nicola Cousins (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Foul by Erin Bloomfield (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Christie Murray (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Sophie Bradley (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Emily Donovan (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Foul by Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Liverpool Women).

Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Sophie Bradley (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Christie Murray (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Nicola Cousins (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Megan Alexander (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Satara Murray (Liverpool Women).

Foul by Olivia Fergusson (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Sophie Bradley (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Emily Donovan (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Laura Coombs (Liverpool Women).

Emily Donovan (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Leighanne Robe (Liverpool Women).

Foul by Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Christie Murray (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies) because of an injury.

Foul by Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Liverpool Women).

Nicola Cousins (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Christie Murray (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women139403572831
2Arsenal Women12100247113630
3Chelsea Women138412061428
4B'ham City Women138141610625
5Reading Women125341815318
6Bristol City Women125341115-418
7West Ham Women135171824-616
8Liverpool Women13328821-1311
9Brighton Women13229928-198
10Everton Ladies12138723-166
11Yeovil Town Ladies121110635-294
View full The FA Women's Super League table

