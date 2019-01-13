Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Nicola Cousins.
Yeovil Town Ladies v Liverpool Women
Line-ups
Yeovil Town Ladies
- 1WalshBooked at 27mins
- 15Buxton
- 6Short
- 5Cousins
- 3Alexander
- 9Heatherson
- 8Horwood
- 16Evans
- 14Donovan
- 7Fergusson
- 26Bloomfield
Substitutes
- 2Goddard
- 12Mason
- 17Fischer
- 19Piggott
- 23Howard
- 24Wood
- 25Lambe
Liverpool Women
- 1Preuss
- 44Murray
- 6Bradley
- 2Matthews
- 3Robe
- 8Coombs
- 10Murray
- 19Rodgers
- 11Daniels
- 9Sweetman-Kirk
- 7Clarke
Substitutes
- 4Roberts
- 5Fahey
- 12Little
- 22Jhamat
- 24Linnett
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Liverpool Women 1. Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Liverpool Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Megan Walsh (Yeovil Town Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Liverpool Women. Yana Daniels draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Megan Walsh (Yeovil Town Ladies) after a foul in the penalty area.
Sophie Bradley (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nicola Cousins (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Foul by Erin Bloomfield (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Christie Murray (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Sophie Bradley (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Emily Donovan (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Foul by Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Liverpool Women).
Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Sophie Bradley (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Christie Murray (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Nicola Cousins (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Megan Alexander (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Satara Murray (Liverpool Women).
Foul by Olivia Fergusson (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Sophie Bradley (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Emily Donovan (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Laura Coombs (Liverpool Women).
Emily Donovan (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Leighanne Robe (Liverpool Women).
Foul by Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Christie Murray (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies) because of an injury.
Foul by Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Liverpool Women).
Nicola Cousins (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Christie Murray (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
