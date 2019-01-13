First Half ends, Birmingham City Women 0, Bristol City Women FC 1.
Birmingham City Women v Bristol City Women
Line-ups
B'ham City Women
- 29Hampton
- 3Sargeant
- 25Mannion
- 6Harrop
- 2Williams
- 23Scott
- 4Ladd
- 7Arthur
- 15Wellings
- 37Staniforth
- 14Follis
Substitutes
- 8Mayling
- 11Quinn
- 13Ewers
- 18Scofield
- 21Hayles
Bristol City Women
- 1Baggaley
- 2Dykes
- 6Kerkdijk
- 3Evans
- 7Pattinson
- 5Brown
- 20Biesmans
- 8Humphrey
- 14Graham
- 10Rutherford
- 17Ayane
Substitutes
- 9Kemppi
- 11Rood
- 13Cummings
- 16Payne
- 18Wilson
- 23Robinson
- 27Woolley
- Referee:
- Lisa Benn
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt blocked. Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Aoife Mannion (Birmingham City Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Sophie Baggaley.
Attempt saved. Emma Follis (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Ella Rutherford (Bristol City Women FC) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Poppy Pattinson (Bristol City Women FC).
Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ella Rutherford (Bristol City Women FC).
Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lucy Graham (Bristol City Women FC).
Aoife Mannion (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay in match Katie Robinson (Bristol City Women FC) because of an injury.
Poppy Pattinson (Bristol City Women FC) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Women).
Foul by Rosella Ayane (Bristol City Women FC).
Hannah Hampton (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Poppy Pattinson (Bristol City Women FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women).
Foul by Julie Biesmans (Bristol City Women FC).
Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ella Rutherford (Bristol City Women FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Meaghan Sargeant (Birmingham City Women) because of an injury.
Foul by Rosella Ayane (Bristol City Women FC).
Meaghan Sargeant (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City Women 0, Bristol City Women FC 1. Gemma Evans (Bristol City Women FC) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Julie Biesmans with a cross following a set piece situation.
Poppy Pattinson (Bristol City Women FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Meaghan Sargeant (Birmingham City Women).
Ella Rutherford (Bristol City Women FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Women).
Frankie Brown (Bristol City Women FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Meaghan Sargeant (Birmingham City Women).
Attempt blocked. Ella Rutherford (Bristol City Women FC) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Ella Rutherford (Bristol City Women FC).
Emma Follis (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
