The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal Women0Chelsea Women2

Arsenal Women v Chelsea Women

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

  • 18Peyraud-Magnin
  • 6Williamson
  • 16Quinn
  • 4Arnth Jensen
  • 15McCabe
  • 20Bloodworth
  • 10Little
  • 19Wälti
  • 17Evans
  • 11Miedema
  • 23MeadSubstituted forMitchellat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1van Veenendaal
  • 2Veje
  • 3Mitchell
  • 24Kuyken

Chelsea Women

  • 1Lindahl
  • 3Blundell
  • 4Bright
  • 16Eriksson
  • 20Andersson
  • 5Ingle
  • 24Spence
  • 22CuthbertSubstituted forRileyat 66'minutes
  • 10Ji
  • 8CarneyBooked at 38minsSubstituted forKirbyat 67'minutes
  • 15England

Substitutes

  • 6Asante
  • 7Carter
  • 11Riley
  • 14Kirby
  • 21Cooper
  • 23Bachmann
  • 28Telford
Referee:
Rebecca Welch

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home0
Away9
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

Foul by Jonna Andersson (Chelsea FC Women).

Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea FC Women. Francesca Kirby replaces Karen Carney.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea FC Women. Ali Riley replaces Erin Cuthbert.

Foul by Ji So-Yun (Chelsea FC Women).

Kim Little (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea FC Women).

Lisa Evans (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Arsenal Women 0, Chelsea FC Women 2. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Foul by Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea FC Women).

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ji So-Yun (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dominique Bloodworth (Arsenal Women).

Delay in match Lisa Evans (Arsenal Women) because of an injury.

Foul by Ji So-Yun (Chelsea FC Women).

Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Arsenal Women 0, Chelsea FC Women 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal Women. Emma Mitchell replaces Beth Mead because of an injury.

Half Time

First Half ends, Arsenal Women 0, Chelsea FC Women 1.

Sophie Ingle (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women).

Delay in match Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) because of an injury.

Booking

Karen Carney (Chelsea FC Women) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Karen Carney (Chelsea FC Women).

Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Sophie Ingle (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).

Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Arsenal Women 0, Chelsea FC Women 1. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea FC Women) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Hannah Blundell with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Beth England (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Beth England (Chelsea FC Women).

Attempt saved. Millie Bright (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Millie Bright.

Foul by Sophie Ingle (Chelsea FC Women).

Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Sunday 13th January 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women12100246113530
2Man City Women128403472728
3Chelsea Women138412051528
4B'ham City Women12813169725
5Reading Women125341815318
6West Ham Women125161823-516
7Bristol City Women114341015-515
8Liverpool Women12318821-1310
9Brighton Women12219928-197
10Everton Ladies11128723-165
11Yeovil Town Ladies111010635-293
View full The FA Women's Super League table

