Arsenal Women v Chelsea Women

Line-ups
Arsenal Women
- 18Peyraud-Magnin
- 6Williamson
- 16Quinn
- 4Arnth Jensen
- 15McCabe
- 20Bloodworth
- 10Little
- 19Wälti
- 17Evans
- 11Miedema
- 23MeadSubstituted forMitchellat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1van Veenendaal
- 2Veje
- 3Mitchell
- 24Kuyken
Chelsea Women
- 1Lindahl
- 3Blundell
- 4Bright
- 16Eriksson
- 20Andersson
- 5Ingle
- 24Spence
- 22CuthbertSubstituted forRileyat 66'minutes
- 10Ji
- 8CarneyBooked at 38minsSubstituted forKirbyat 67'minutes
- 15England
Substitutes
- 6Asante
- 7Carter
- 11Riley
- 14Kirby
- 21Cooper
- 23Bachmann
- 28Telford
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea FC Women. Francesca Kirby replaces Karen Carney.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea FC Women. Ali Riley replaces Erin Cuthbert.
Foul by Ji So-Yun (Chelsea FC Women).
Kim Little (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea FC Women).
Lisa Evans (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 0, Chelsea FC Women 2. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Foul by Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea FC Women).
Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ji So-Yun (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dominique Bloodworth (Arsenal Women).
Delay in match Lisa Evans (Arsenal Women) because of an injury.
Foul by Ji So-Yun (Chelsea FC Women).
Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Arsenal Women 0, Chelsea FC Women 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Emma Mitchell replaces Beth Mead because of an injury.
Half Time
First Half ends, Arsenal Women 0, Chelsea FC Women 1.
Sophie Ingle (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women).
Delay in match Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) because of an injury.
Booking
Karen Carney (Chelsea FC Women) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Karen Carney (Chelsea FC Women).
Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Sophie Ingle (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).
Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 0, Chelsea FC Women 1. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea FC Women) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Hannah Blundell with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Beth England (Chelsea FC Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).
Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Beth England (Chelsea FC Women).
Attempt saved. Millie Bright (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Millie Bright.
Foul by Sophie Ingle (Chelsea FC Women).
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Match report to follow.