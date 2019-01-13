Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
West Ham United Women v Manchester City Women
Line-ups
West Ham Women
- 13Moorhouse
- 2Percival
- 5Flaherty
- 14Sampson
- 11Rafferty
- 18Reichardt
- 12Longhurst
- 15Visalli
- 7Lehmann
- 9Ross
- 19Leon
Substitutes
- 1Spencer
- 3Simon
- 16Kmita
- 20Cho
Man City Women
- 26Roebuck
- 4Bonner
- 6Houghton
- 5Beattie
- 3Stokes
- 19Weir
- 24Walsh
- 8Scott
- 15Hemp
- 12Stanway
- 17Parris
Substitutes
- 1Bardsley
- 7Lawley
- 9Bremer
- 11Beckie
- 14Morgan
- 23McManus
- 33Park
- Referee:
- Jason Richardson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away4
Live Text
Hand ball by Gemma Bonner (Manchester City Women).
Attempt missed. Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Ria Percival.
Attempt missed. Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women FC) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United Women FC 0, Manchester City Women 1. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Keira Walsh.
Attempt saved. Alisha Lehmann (West Ham United Women FC) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Vyan Sampson (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).
Attempt saved. Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Brianna Visalli (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women).
Claire Rafferty (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).
Attempt blocked. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.