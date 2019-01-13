The FA Women's Super League
West Ham Women0Man City Women1

West Ham United Women v Manchester City Women

Line-ups

West Ham Women

  • 13Moorhouse
  • 2Percival
  • 5Flaherty
  • 14Sampson
  • 11Rafferty
  • 18Reichardt
  • 12Longhurst
  • 15Visalli
  • 7Lehmann
  • 9Ross
  • 19Leon

Substitutes

  • 1Spencer
  • 3Simon
  • 16Kmita
  • 20Cho

Man City Women

  • 26Roebuck
  • 4Bonner
  • 6Houghton
  • 5Beattie
  • 3Stokes
  • 19Weir
  • 24Walsh
  • 8Scott
  • 15Hemp
  • 12Stanway
  • 17Parris

Substitutes

  • 1Bardsley
  • 7Lawley
  • 9Bremer
  • 11Beckie
  • 14Morgan
  • 23McManus
  • 33Park
Referee:
Jason Richardson

Match Stats

Home TeamWest Ham WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home3
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away4

Live Text

Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Hand ball by Gemma Bonner (Manchester City Women).

Attempt missed. Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Ria Percival.

Attempt missed. Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women FC) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! West Ham United Women FC 0, Manchester City Women 1. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Keira Walsh.

Attempt saved. Alisha Lehmann (West Ham United Women FC) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Vyan Sampson (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).

Attempt saved. Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Brianna Visalli (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women).

Claire Rafferty (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).

Attempt blocked. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women139403572831
2Arsenal Women12100247113630
3Chelsea Women138412061428
4B'ham City Women138141610625
5Reading Women125341815318
6Bristol City Women125341115-418
7West Ham Women135171824-616
8Liverpool Women13418921-1213
9Brighton Women13229928-198
10Everton Ladies12138723-166
11Yeovil Town Ladies121011636-303
View full The FA Women's Super League table

