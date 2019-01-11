Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is attempting to match Sir Matt Busby's record of winning his first five league games in charge of the club

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham will welcome back a raft of first-team regulars, having made eight changes for the FA Cup win at Tranmere.

Eric Dier is still out following appendix surgery and Lucas Moura is an injury doubt, but Mousa Dembele and Jan Vertonghen are back in training.

Paul Pogba is set to be available for Manchester United after he missed the FA Cup third round with a leg problem.

Eric Bailly remains suspended, while Chris Smalling could miss a seventh straight game because of a foot injury.

Marcos Rojo has returned to Argentina to continue his rehabilitation.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: One of these two managers definitely wants to be the next permanent Manchester United boss, the other is saying nothing.

There's no question that when United appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer they had chosen their moment carefully: four supremely winnable games lay ahead, and United have duly won them.

But Solskjaer has done more than just win - it's the way United have played and the sight of a couple of youngsters being given their chance. Solskjaer can really do no more.

Mauricio Pochettino's credentials are beyond question. Spurs are certainly London's top side just now, and have achieved that without spending in the summer and without a working stadium to call their own.

Chairman Daniel Levy will understand that, if they are to keep the popular Argentine, then both the new stadium and Levy's wallet had better be open soon.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on further delays over the new stadium: "To move to our new stadium will be massive, massive for our fans. I cannot wait to move.

"I told Daniel (Levy), he always listens and arrives in my office and says 'do you know what will be good, to move there or not?'. I said 200% we have to move there as soon as."

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær on Harry Kane: "He's not bad, is he?

"He is a fantastic goalscorer, one of the best in the world. From the outside it looks like he never misses chances really. We have to make sure he doesn't get any against us."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a big test for United caretaker Solskjaer and it will be interesting to see whether he will be as attack-minded at Wembley as in his first five games.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Spurs could win three consecutive top-flight meetings with Manchester United for the first time since 1960.

United have lost their last three Premier League matches at Spurs, having been defeated just three times in the previous 23 games (W12, D8).

The two sides have scored 40 goals between them in their last six matches in all competitions.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have lost just once in 11 matches in all competitions, winning nine and drawing one.

They could reach 51 points in this match, which would be at least two games quicker than in any other Premier League season.

Spurs could lose consecutive Premier League home fixtures for the first time since May 2015.

They have lost four of their eight Premier League matches at Wembley Stadium against top-six teams.

Tottenham are on a club record run of 25 consecutive league matches without a draw (W19, L6) since a 1-1 stalemate at Brighton on 17 April.

Harry Kane could score in seven consecutive matches for the first time.

Christian Eriksen has scored an unrivalled 19 Premier League goals from outside the penalty area since his debut in September 2013.

Manchester United