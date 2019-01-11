Everton v Bournemouth

Everton manager Marco Silva has matched the team's return of 27 points under Sam Allardyce at this stage last season

TEAM NEWS

Everton have no new injury concerns, with Ademola Lookman in contention for just a second Premier League start of the season after scoring in the FA Cup win over Lincoln City.

Left-back Lucas Digne is expected to return after being rested last weekend, along with Andre Gomes and Richarlison.

Bournemouth have a host of injury concerns, with Callum Wilson, Joshua King and Ryan Fraser all doubts.

Dominic Solanke has been ruled out until February with a hamstring injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@martfisher1: In the current form table, Everton and Bournemouth are in the bottom three, alongside Huddersfield. In reality, both sit in mid-table and neither is in genuine danger of getting sucked into a relegation battle, although each would dearly love to win this one.

I'm just hoping that a collective lack of confidence doesn't prevent this game living up to their past Premier League encounters. Seven games have brought 29 goals, four of which were shared at the Vitality Stadium in August, when there were two red cards.

A repeat of that would certainly brighten up a dark, dank January afternoon.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "It's another massive game for us. We're keen to show a response to the recent run that we've been on.

"It's two teams that want to attack and implement their attacking play on the other team.

"We did really well to come back from two goals down against them earlier this season."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I do think that Everton, in particular, will come good at some stage because they have some very good players. Marco Silva just has to work out what his best team is - and this might be the fixture they need.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have won all three of their home Premier League matches against Bournemouth.

Bournemouth have lost all five of their competitive away fixtures at Everton.

Everton

Everton's win in the FA Cup third round was just a second in nine games in all competitions (D2, L5).

The Toffees are winless in their past four Premier League fixtures at Goodison Park, drawing two and losing two.

They could lose three straight home matches for the first time in nearly three years, equalling the club Premier League record.

Everton have lost four of their last five Premier League games, as many as they had in their first 16 in 2018-19.

The Toffees have not kept a clean sheet for nine matches since a 1-0 home win over Cardiff on 24 November.

They have won just two of their last 19 Premier League games played on a Sunday (D3, L14), losing five of their seven this season (W1, D1).

Marco Silva's side have lost only one of their 10 league matches this season against the teams below them in the table.

Bournemouth