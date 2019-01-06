Tom Glover: Hibernian take Tottenham goalkeeper on camp

Tom Glover playing for Spurs' under-21 team

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Tom Glover is joining Hibernian for their mid-winter training camp in Dubai with a view to potentially joining on loan.

Keepers Adam Bogdan, Ofir Marciano and Ross Laidlaw sustained injuries in 2018 with Marciano missing Hibs' Edinburgh derby defeat by Hearts last weekend.

Australian Glover, 21, joined Tottenham in 2014 but has yet to make a first-team appearance.

He could spend the rest of the season with Neil Lennon's side.

Born in Sydney, Glover has been capped by Australia's under-20 and under-23 teams and played six times on loan at Central Coast Mariners in season 2017-18.

The Easter Road side's next match is against Elgin City in the Scottish Cup on 19 January, followed by their return to Premiership action away to Motherwell on 23 January.