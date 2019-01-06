Jermain Defoe: Rangers sign Bournemouth striker on 18-month loan

Jermain Defoe joined Bournemouth from Sunderland in 2017

Jermain Defoe has joined Rangers on an 18-month loan from Bournemouth, with manager Steven Gerrard saying he will be "a great addition" to his squad.

The 36-year-old, who has 57 England caps, has made only eight appearances for the Premier League club this season and has not scored since March.

He will now compete with Alfredo Morelos and Kyle Lafferty for a starting place at Ibrox.

Defoe "has scored goals at every club he has played for", Gerrard said.

The London-born striker began his career at Charlton Athletic before going on to play for West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth, Toronto, Sunderland and then Bournemouth in 2017.

He has scored 162 Premier League goals, making 496 appearances, with Gerrard welcoming him on Rangers' website as "an exceptionally talented striker and vastly experienced footballer".

But, after finding the net four times in 26 appearances last season, Defoe has found his appearances limited this season and Cherries manager Eddie Howe moved this month to sign England striker Dominic Solanke from Liverpool for £19m.

Having last week confirmed that negotiations were progressing with Rangers, Howe said he would act in Defoe's best interests and the loan switch has gone ahead despite Solanke picking up a hamstring injury.

Defoe will join Rangers at their winter break training camp in Tenerife this week.

He becomes their third signing of the weekend, with Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones and Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara having agreed pre-contract agreements to join the Ibrox club next season.