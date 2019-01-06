Gary Rowett: Stoke City describes speculation over future as 'noise'

Some Stoke City fans displayed a "Rowett out" banner during their 2-0 home defeat by Bristol City on 1 January

Gary Rowett has described speculation about his future as Stoke City manager as "noise" and said whether or not he remains in post is "not down to me".

Stoke had to come from 1-0 down to take Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie with League One Shrewsbury Town to a replay.

Ex-Manchester United boss David Moyes has been linked with the Potters job.

"We're not in the position we want to be but in the last 18 games we've lost three matches," said Rowett, whose side are 14th in the Championship.

"I'm here to do the best job I can and I like to think I'm trying to do that. Whether that's being defined as anywhere near a success by anyone is not down to me. We know we can do better, but ultimately it's noise."

The 44-year-old former Birmingham City boss left Derby County to join Stoke in the summer, but they have won just eight of their 26 league fixtures since relegation from the Premier League.

They are eight points off the final play-off spot, which is occupied by Frank Lampard's Rams - and four points (and six places) behind Rowett's other former Championship club Birmingham.

"If people are going to chant negative songs what do you do about it? I'm not going to sit on the sideline being bothered," he told BBC Radio 5 live.

"The negativity is just all from outside. We're not negative inside the dressing room. You can see a side there still fighting to try to win games.

"Whatever decision is made by anyone else has got nothing to do with me."

Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes and technical director Mark Cartwright also came under fire from the Potters fans who travelled to Shrewsbury.