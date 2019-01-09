Barry Gray: Cliftonville board back under pressure manager to continue

Barry Gray believes Cliftonville can still qualify for Europe next season

Barry Gray says he has been given the backing of the Cliftonville board to remain in charge at Solitude.

Club officials met on Tuesday when they agreed to support their manager.

Gray had admitted his job was in doubt in the wake of the Reds' Irish Cup exit to Dungannon Swifts on Saturday, which was the club's fifth straight defeat.

In an interview with the Irish News, Gray thanked the board for their support and said he is confident he can help to turn the team's form around.

"I think the board deserve huge credit because it would have been very easy for them to say: 'Enough is enough here. We'll call it a day,' But they didn't do that," said Gray.

The former Warrenpoint Town boss took charge of training at Solitude on Tuesday night as he prepares the team for Saturday's Premiership game against Ards and has asked fans to support the players as they target European qualification.

"I'm not blaming the supporters who voiced their disapproval, but do they want a manager who is going to roll over every time there is an obstacle?" Gray continued.

"While we are where we are this season, qualifying for Europe is still achievable."

The Newry native believes there is enough quality in the team to transform their fortunes and close the gap on the teams above them in the table, adding: "If I didn't have confidence in myself I wouldn't be here. I tell the players to have confidence in their ability and to realise that they are good at what they do.

"I'm no different. every time there is a blip, it's like a punch in the ribs. I'm not saying I'm the world's best but I'll make sure it works for the team."

Cliftonville are sixth in the Premiership following a run of four consecutive losses since a 3-1 win at Ards on 15 December and Gray will hope his team can stop their run of defeats when they host the league's bottom club at the weekend.