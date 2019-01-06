Steve Lovell: Gillingham boss would 'love' to face Swansea in FA Cup

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Gillingham 1-0 Cardiff City highlights

Gillingham manager Steve Lovell says an FA Cup tie against home town club Swansea City would be "fantastic."

Elliott List scored a late winner as League One Gillingham caused the shock of the third round with a 1-0 win over Premier League Cardiff City.

Lovell, who was born in Swansea and had a loan spell with the Swans in 1987, and said a fourth round tie against the Championship club would be "brilliant."

"I'd love to go back to Swansea and play against them," he said.

"I've spoken to my mum and my sister and they would love that to happen.

"Swansea is where I went to school and grew up and I have fond memories.

"My dad used to take me down to the old Vetch field when I was a kid and that was my first taste of professional football.

"To go to Swansea and play them would be fantastic."

Graham Potter's Swansea secured their place in the fourth round draw thanks to a 3-0 win at Championship rivals Aston Villa.

Steve Lovell had loan spells at Stockport County and AFC Bournemouth during his playing career

Lovell, 58, who first took charge of Gillingham on a caretaker basis in October 2017 before being made permanent manager, won six caps for Wales after starting his career at Crystal Palace.

During his time at Millwall, Lovell spent a loan spell at Swansea in which he scored one goal in two league appearances.

"I played a few games down there under Terry Yorath when I was at Millwall and went on loan there," Lovell added.

"I nearly signed for Swansea, when Tommy Hutchison and Chris Coleman played for them, before I came to Gillingham.

"I was due to sign on the Monday and Keith Peacock [Gillingham manager] rang me on the Sunday asking me to come and sign for Gillingham."

Gillingham, one point above the League One drop zone, faced a much-changed Cardiff side who failed to make their dominance count at Priestfield Stadium.

List fired a composed finish beyond Cardiff keeper Alex Smithies with nine minutes to go.

"Elliott took his goal really well and it came at a great time - 81 minutes into the game," Lovell told BBC Radio 5 Live's Sportsweek.

"We'd soaked up a lot of pressure but Elliott produced the goods and it was a really good finish."